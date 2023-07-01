×
Rita Ora Brings ‘Barbiecore’ to 2023 London Pride in Leather Set and Velvet Lace-Up Platform Boots

Rita Ora, pink, barbiecore, leather, velvet, platform, knee-high, boots, pride.
Rita OraRita Ora out and about, London, UK - 16 Mar 2020Wearing Courreges Same Outfit as catwalk model *10423067b
Rita OraRita Ora out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020Wearing Ivy Park X Adidas
Rita Ora Rita Ora out and about, London, UK - 26 Sep 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood
Rita Ora at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone Rita Ora out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2019 Wearing R13, Coat, Trousers, Shoes by R13
Rita Ora took over Trafalgar Square Stage in London today for 2023 Pride. Beyond live performances, the annual event includes a celebratory parade. 35,000 people were expected to march this year, making the event the largest in London to date.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress took the stage in a hot pink boxy leather trench coat with silver buckle hardware and button clasps.

Rita Ora, pink, barbiecore, leather, velvet, platform, knee-high, boots, pride.
Rita Ora performs on the Trafalgar Square Stage at 2023 Pride on July 01, 2023 in London.Getty Images for Pride In London

As her set progressed, Ora stripped off the hefty outerwear to reveal a two-piece hot pink leather set that included a sleeveless collared crop top fascinated with a leather tie and gold button closures. On the bottom, the “Poison” singer styled a matching leather mini skort with silver zipper closures and built-in shorts that gave Ora extra coverage.

Prior to her performance, the hitmaker accessorized with shield-like see-through sunnies and a pair of hot pink mini hoops.

Lifting herself to new heights, Ora also sported a pair of pink platform boots. The striking pair were crafted of all-over pastel pink velvet with side zipper closures and satin ribbon laces that worked up the front of each boot. The boots also included rounded toes lofty platform soles and thick 4 to 5 inch block heels that gave Ora a towering appearance.

Rita Ora, pink, barbiecore, leather, velvet, platform, knee-high, boots, pride.
A closer look at Rita Ora’s shoes.Getty Images for Pride In London

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and wedged boots from brands like Fendi, Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu

Rita Ora, pink, barbiecore, leather, velvet, platform, knee-high, boots, pride.
Rita Ora performs on the Trafalgar Square Stage at 2023 Pride on July 01, 2023 in London.Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

PHOTOS: See some of Rita Ora’s most memorable street style moments. 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

