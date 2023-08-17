Rita Ora Takes the Stage in Ballet Flats and Cutout Self-Portrait Swimsuit in Ibiza

Rita Ora performed songs from her new album “You & I” with DJ Joel Corry in Ibiza today.

Ora stepped on stage in a pair of black ballet flats. The dainty footwear was comprised of plain black uppers heavily dotted with high-shine rhinestones and rectangular toes. The shoe gave Ora’s ensemble a timeless look, given the classic nature of the silhouette.

Rita Ora performed with Joel Corry At Ibiza Rocks on Aug. 17, 2023. SplashNews.com

Ballet flats are a staple of many celebrities’ closets, Ora’s included. The “Let You Love Me” singer’s style breaks the mold, offering an alternative to the almond-shaped toes that most ballet flats have.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s shoes. SplashNews.com

Many brands have remixed the classic to offer a unique perspective to its silhouette including Sandy Liang, Chanel, Simone Rocha, Prada and Maison Margiela, just to name a few.

Additionally, Ora popped in a lime green Self-Portrait swimsuit in a high-waisted halter style. Like her footwear, the performer’s swimwear was dotted with equally dazzling rhinestones and featured geometric cut-outs that gave the one-piece a dynamic look.

Rita Ora performed with Joel Corry At Ibiza Rocks on Aug. 17, 2023. SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and wedged boots from brands like Fendi, Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu.

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

Ora’s third album “You & I” features nine tracks. This endeavor acts as the follow-up to Rita’s album “Phoenix” which was released back in November 2018 and featured 12 tracks including her hit songs “Don’t Think Twice,” “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You.”

