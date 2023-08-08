Riley Keough Poses in Sharp Jimmy Choo Pumps for ‘Vanity Fair’

Riley Keough took power posing to new heights for her latest magazine cover: the Sept. 2023 issue of “Vanity Fair.”

For the occasion, Keough slipped on a set of slick Jimmy Choo pumps. The “Daisy Jones & the Six” actress‘ style featured a powerful, timeless silhouette with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels, crafted from glossy black patent leather. Her set was prominently shown in the new Mario Sorrenti-shot cover, which was shared to the magazine’s Instagram feed on Tuesday.

In the cover shot, Keough‘s slick pumps complement her equally neutral attire: a strappy white cropped Emporio Armani top and semi-sheer black high-waisted Giorgo Armani leggings, styled by Japanese-Italian designer and stylist Nicola Formichetti. Her look is sharply accented with a chunky gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and ring, as well.

Keough can also be seen in a variety of other shots shared by the magazine from her photo shoot. In another image, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley poses in a gleaming black Emporio Armani minidress covered in shimmering pailette sequins. Keough’s attire is elevated with the same Jimmy Choo pumps from her cover shot, as well as a thin gold ring and two stacks of layered bracelets from Cartier.

A black-and-white shot of Keough in a Nili Lotan gown, paired with a Van Cleef & Arpels ring, rounds out the magazine’s shared photos from the shoot. An accompanying shot also finds the actress wearing an oversized pinstriped blazer, which is layered over a striped pencil skirt and sheer top with a dotted design and a plunging neckline, all hailing from Saint Laurent. Her attire is completed with a gleaming Van Cleef & Arpels pendant necklace, as well as glossy black Saint Laurent pumps with slingback straps, thin heels and elongated, slightly squared toes.

Speaking to senior West Coast editor Britt Hennemuth in the accompanying interview— notably, prior to the current SAG-AFTRA writers and actors’ strike — Keough discusses a variety of topics, including welcoming her first child, her relationship with grandmother Priscilla Presley and the death of her mother, Lisa Marie, this year.

“I have been through a great deal of pain and I’ve had my.…” Keough says. “Parts of me have died and I’ve felt like my heart has exploded, but I also feel.… I’m trying to think of how to phrase this.… I have strengthened the qualities that have come about through adversity.”

