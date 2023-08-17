Riley Keough Blossoms in Romantic Floral Ballet Flats

Riley Keough made a subtly elegant statement while out in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Keough stepped out with a friend in the city’s Eagle Rock neighborhood, where she wore a set of close-toed flats. The “Daisy Jones and the Six” star’s style featured a narrow black base, accented by thin soles with a rounded edge.

Riley Keough walks in Eagle Rock in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2023. Courtesy of Celine

Keough’s shoes, however, were romantically finished with overlaid green, pink and golden yellow floral embroidery — all woven with thin gold thread to create a shimmering effect. The style also added a burst of tonal color to the actress’ two-toned outfit: a dark navy blue sweater, layered over a light blue silk skirt with eyelet-detailed trim.

A closer look at Keough’s flats. Courtesy of Celine

For a tonal pop of color, Keough also contrasted her outfit’s cooler hues with a buttery neutral: Celine’s $4,150 Triomphe crossbody handbag, a gold-clasped flap style crafted from smooth “Pollen” yellow calfskin leather.

Flats like Keough’s have come back in style with a resurgence of comfort-focused footwear, as well as a return to practical day-to-night styles. Pairs with closed toes and flat soles have been elevated with detailing ranging from soft textures to embellishments, embroidery and bright colors, allowing them to make statements that are sharp and dynamic. Similarly to Keough’s, numerous labels have accented their latest flats with details ranging from jacquard to crystals — as seen in new styles by Khaite, Larroudé and Kate Spade New York.

Keough’s shoe style is sleek and vintage-inspired. The “Zola” actress often wears heeled sandals, pumps and platforms from a range of brands on the red carpet, including Christian Louboutin, Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she’s regularly seen in comfortable Birkenstock clogs, as well as New Balance sneakers and Gucci mules.

Related:

Stylish Flats with Arch Support

The Best Work Shoes for Women

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.