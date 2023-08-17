×
Riley Keough Blossoms in Romantic Floral Ballet Flats

Riley Keough, Celine, handbag, skirt, silk skirt, sweater, flats, ballet flats, flat shoes, womens flats, floral flats, embroidered flats, Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Riley Keough attends "The Terminal List" Los Angeles premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Riley Keough attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Riley Keough attends Kering "Women In Motion" Talk during the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 at Majestic Barrière on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Riley Keough attends the 2021 The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit at The Museum of Modern Art on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Riley Keough made a subtly elegant statement while out in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Keough stepped out with a friend in the city’s Eagle Rock neighborhood, where she wore a set of close-toed flats. The “Daisy Jones and the Six” star’s style featured a narrow black base, accented by thin soles with a rounded edge.

Riley Keough, Celine, handbag, skirt, silk skirt, sweater, flats, ballet flats, flat shoes, womens flats, floral flats, embroidered flats, Los Angeles
Riley Keough walks in Eagle Rock in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2023.Courtesy of Celine

Keough’s shoes, however, were romantically finished with overlaid green, pink and golden yellow floral embroidery — all woven with thin gold thread to create a shimmering effect. The style also added a burst of tonal color to the actress’ two-toned outfit: a dark navy blue sweater, layered over a light blue silk skirt with eyelet-detailed trim.

Riley Keough, Celine, handbag, skirt, silk skirt, sweater, flats, ballet flats, flat shoes, womens flats, floral flats, embroidered flats, Los Angeles
A closer look at Keough’s flats.Courtesy of Celine

For a tonal pop of color, Keough also contrasted her outfit’s cooler hues with a buttery neutral: Celine’s $4,150 Triomphe crossbody handbag, a gold-clasped flap style crafted from smooth “Pollen” yellow calfskin leather.

Flats like Keough’s have come back in style with a resurgence of comfort-focused footwear, as well as a return to practical day-to-night styles. Pairs with closed toes and flat soles have been elevated with detailing ranging from soft textures to embellishments, embroidery and bright colors, allowing them to make statements that are sharp and dynamic. Similarly to Keough’s, numerous labels have accented their latest flats with details ranging from jacquard to crystals — as seen in new styles by Khaite, Larroudé and Kate Spade New York.

Keough’s shoe style is sleek and vintage-inspired. The “Zola” actress often wears heeled sandals, pumps and platforms from a range of brands on the red carpet, including Christian Louboutin, Chanel and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she’s regularly seen in comfortable Birkenstock clogs, as well as New Balance sneakers and Gucci mules.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Riley Keough attends "The Terminal List" Los Angeles premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Riley Keough’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery19 Images
Riley Keough Blossoms in Romantic Floral Ballet Flats
