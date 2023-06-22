Pregnant Rihanna Highlights Baby Bump in Sheer Jumpsuit and Snakeskin Sandal Heels With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna paid a visit to Nespo restaurant in Nice, France, on Thursday, alongside her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The “Umbrella” singer is a master at pregnancy style and this look is no exception. Ready for dinner, Rihanna donned a black sheer halter-style bodysuit with an X print all over, paired with a crystal-embellished bikini.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France on June 22, 2023. SplashNews.com

The look certainly turned maternity style up a notch, streamlining the Savage x Fenty owner’s silhouette while accentuating her ever-growing baby bump.

Additionally, Rihanna carried a green Nespo fan, flaunting it for photos. The “Rude Boy” songstress styled her dark tresses in an updo parted to the side and slicked down.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France on June 22, 2023. SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Rihanna stepped out in a pair of snakeskin strappy sandal heels. The footwear was comprised of thin sturdy straps, rounded toes and 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels that offered the Barbadian business owner a boost. As the weather grows warmer, sandal heels are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Rihanna’s included.

A closer look at Rihanna’s shoes. SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands, including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

