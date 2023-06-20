Pregnant Rihanna Flexes Baby Bump in Sports Bra & Metallic Pumps With A$AP Rocky at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Rihanna graced the front row of Louis Vuitton menswear’s spring 2024 show today, during Paris Fashion Week, alongside her boyfriend and acclaimed rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple attended in matching styles from the French brand’s new menswear collection, of which Rihanna stars in the campaign, brought to life thanks to their new creative director Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna showcased her pregnant belly in a deep blue bra top worn underneath a slouchy collared jacket in cream and denim hues. On the bottom, the “Love On The Brain” singer wore matching baggy trousers.

Both Rihanna’s jacket and pants featured a pixilated print made up of various squares that gave the set a three-dimensional quality. On the accessories front, Rihanna donned a blue and white beanie along with a black choker.

As for footwear, Rihanna completed her look with a pair of metallic pointed-toe pumps with heels reaching at least 3 inches in height.

In a similar vein, Rocky’s look was mainly comprised of white and denim hues and included a collared jacket with ample pockets and a zip-up closure. The jacket was worn with gray jorts, a large fuzzy hat and sunglasses. The “Sundress” rapper also wore fuzzy slipper-like ankle boots in a sage color with LV monogramming styled with white socks.

Rihanna mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

PHOTOS: See what other stars attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Celebrities Love Converse