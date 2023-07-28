Renee Rapp Performs on ‘Today’ Show in White Leather Sneakers

Renee Rapp took to the stage in a cool, oversized look. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” star hit the stage on “Today” show’s Summer Concert Series in New York City on Friday morning. She performed her songs “Talk Too Much” and “Snow Angel” on the morning show.

For her performance, Rapp donned a bright blue button-down top from California-based brand Lost Daze. The top featured white and yellow detailing as well as a large graphic on the back. Rapp paired the top with baggy white cargo pants. Her pants featured silver zippers throughout the garment. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace as well as small earrings and a few rings.

Rapp performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 28 in NYC. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

The Broadway star slipped into a pair of white sneakers to complete her stage-ready look. She wore leather sneakers with a thick rubber base that was completely covered in a white colorway that blended into her cargo pants. Sneakers like Rapp’s are a year-round shoe, favored by many for their simple silhouette and often flat base, not to mention their versatility.

Rapp performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 28 in NYC. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

When it comes to her style, the actress tends to reach for oversized and casual looks. Her footwear mirrors her clothing style and she is seen in several sneakers on her social media. She goes for brands like Nike, Air Jordan, Converse, New Balance and more.

Rapp performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 28 in NYC. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Earlier this year, Rapp attended Coachella wearing a cool, patchwork Canadian tuxedo paired with Converse high-top sneakers. The brand’s collaboration with independent brand Adererror featured off-white canvas uppers with a deconstructed appearance, complete with blue canvas patches.

Related:

Best White Sneakers for Women

How to Clean White Sneakers

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.