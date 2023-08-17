×
Read Next: Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Summer Rain Celebrates Her 9th Birthday in Platform Sneakers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Reneé Rapp Goes Edgy in Pointy Leather Shoes for Grammy Museum Performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Reneé Rapp speaks with moderator Lyndsey Havens of Billboard during Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at The GRAMMY Museum on August 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Reneé Rapp attends Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at The GRAMMY Museum on Aug. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Getty Images for The Recording A
Share

Reneé Rapp opted for edgy style as she attended Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” star slipped into a pair of black shoes. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The style brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Reneé Rapp attends Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at The GRAMMY Museum on August 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Reneé Rapp attends Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at the Grammy Museum on Aug. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images for The Recording A

Rapp paired the heels with a black fitted long-sleeve sheer top which she layered with a black leather vest that had silver buttons down the center closure. She paired the jacket with black high-waisted track pants that featured a white panel along the knees and down the side seam.

The singer accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry with two rings, a linked bracelet and a pair of oval hoops. She kept her bright blond hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip. The glowing look was created by hair stylist Marisso Marino and makeup artist Loren Canby.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Reneé Rapp performs during Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at The GRAMMY Museum on August 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Reneé Rapp attends Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at the Grammy Museum on Aug. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images for The Recording A

The intimate event was held in the Clive Davis Theater within the museum where Rapp spoke about music, career, and the creative process behind it. She also took the stage to perform a single from her highly-anticipated debut album, “Snow Angel,” which will be released on all streaming platforms on August 18. 

Rapp is often dressed by Morgan Pinnley who can be credited for the bright blue button-down top and white leather sneakers she wore while performing on the “Today” show last month.  The stylist also works with other stars like Becky G.

The “Too Well” singer often gravitates toward casual styles for footwear. Her shoe closet is filled with sneakers from brands like Nike, Air Jordan, and New Balance. Earlier this year, she attended Interscope’s Coachella party in the $305 Converse x Adererror Sneakers.

Taylor Swift, Roberto Cavalli, crop top, skirt, maxi skirt, heels, hidden heels, platform heels, Grammys, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates
View Gallery72 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reneé Rapp Goes Edgy in Pointy Leather Shoes at Grammy Museum
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad