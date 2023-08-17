Reneé Rapp Goes Edgy in Pointy Leather Shoes for Grammy Museum Performance

Reneé Rapp opted for edgy style as she attended Spotlight: Reneé Rapp at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” star slipped into a pair of black shoes. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The style brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Rapp paired the heels with a black fitted long-sleeve sheer top which she layered with a black leather vest that had silver buttons down the center closure. She paired the jacket with black high-waisted track pants that featured a white panel along the knees and down the side seam.

The singer accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry with two rings, a linked bracelet and a pair of oval hoops. She kept her bright blond hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip. The glowing look was created by hair stylist Marisso Marino and makeup artist Loren Canby.

The intimate event was held in the Clive Davis Theater within the museum where Rapp spoke about music, career, and the creative process behind it. She also took the stage to perform a single from her highly-anticipated debut album, “Snow Angel,” which will be released on all streaming platforms on August 18.

Rapp is often dressed by Morgan Pinnley who can be credited for the bright blue button-down top and white leather sneakers she wore while performing on the “Today” show last month. The stylist also works with other stars like Becky G.

The “Too Well” singer often gravitates toward casual styles for footwear. Her shoe closet is filled with sneakers from brands like Nike, Air Jordan, and New Balance. Earlier this year, she attended Interscope’s Coachella party in the $305 Converse x Adererror Sneakers.