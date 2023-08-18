×
Reneé Rapp Rocks Puma Sneakers in Cara Delevingne-Directed ‘Pretty Girls’ Music Video

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Reneé Rapp attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Reneé Rapp attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Reneé Rapp’s debut album, “Snow Angel,” is officially here. And with that came a new music video for her latest single, “Pretty Girls.”

In the music video, which was directed by Cara Delevingne, Rapp can be seen in various looks, most notably a yellow graphic-print set paired with Puma sneakers.

While Rapp isn’t officially a Puma ambassador (director Delevingne is), she’s a fan of the brand.

In “Pretty Girls,” she is wearing the Palermo sneaker in a blue and orange colorway, which gets a few up-close moments on screen. The style currently retails for $100.

Rapp, who is openly queer, meets a blonde at the bar as she sings about girls with boyfriends who only want to kiss other girls after a couple drinks. The two can then be seen in multiple montages, kissing in bed, on a roof, playing pool — only to end with her love interest kissing someone else.

“In the AM, all the pretty girls act like it never happened in another world. Yeah, it’s a blessing and it’s a curse. So keep on pretending pretty girl,” the lyrics read.

Watch the video below.

While today marks Rapp’s first album, she’s no stranger to the entertainment industry. The artist made a name for herself playing the role of Regina George in the Broadway musical “Mean Girls.” It was also announced in December that she’d be reprising the role in the upcoming film adaptation. Plus, she’s gaining notoriety for her role in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” In July, it was announced that Rapp will not be returning as a series regular to the Max show as she continues to focus on music full time.

Next month, the singer is set to embark on her “Snow Hard Feelings” international tour.

