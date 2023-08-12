Remy Ma Takes Over the Stage in Givenchy ‘Shark Lock’ Ankle Boots and Corset Top at Hip-Hop 50 Live

Remy Ma took the stage during the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, at Yankee Stadium held in New York held yesterday.

Stealing the show, Remy offered her outfit a grungy and eccentric boost in a pair of Givenchy “Shark Lock” boots in an ankle-length patent leather style. The edgy silhouette featured almond-shaped pointed toes, a silver 4G padlock on the sides of each shoe and a cloaked 3.5-inch wedge heel that gave the musician a slight lift. The dynamic boot is one of Givenchy’s more popular shoe silhouettes as of late.

Remy Ma performs during the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium in New York on Aug. 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Once on stage, the “All The Way Up” rapper was outfitted in a boned and structural corset top featuring front-facing silver closures and a plunging neckline. Paired with her corset was striking high-waisted leggings in a light gray hue featuring a whimsical geometric print. The leggings were likely made of a stretchy fabric that allowed the lyricist a range of movement while performing.

A closer look at Remy Ma’s shoes. AFP via Getty Images

Givenchy “Shark Lock” boots. Givenchy

Beyond her outfit, Remy sported a black baseball cap with silver metal horns jutting out of the sides likened to those of a bull. The unique cap was paired with an array of diamond-encrusted jewelry including a hefty chain necklace, statement-making rings and a watch. The Terror Squad member also wore white shades which she took off before heading on stage. Remy’s dark tresses were worn straightened cascading down her back.

In a similar vein, Remy and her longtime friend Fat Joe graced the cover of FN in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, celebrating the music and the sneaker boom that inadvertently came from it. In conversation with senior news and features editor Peter Verry, Remy spoke about her biggest shoe purchase, love of fellow FN cover star Martha Stewart and her healthy shopping addiction.

Remy Ma performs during the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium in New York on Aug. 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Hiking Boots for Women

Best Combat Boots for Men