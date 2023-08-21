Reese Witherspoon Pops in Neon Nike Sneakers at Leagues Cup 2023’s Final Match

Reese Witherspoon brought a burst of color to the Leagues Cup’s 2023 final match.

During the occasion, Witherspoon presented the game ball on Saturday at Nashville’s GEODIS Park during the soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC — which she partially owns. For the occasion, the “Legally Blonde” actress laced into a pair of custom Nike high-top sneakers, complete with neon yellow, black and white leather paneling in homage to her team’s core colors.

Reese Witherspoon waves to the crowd after presenting the game ball prior to the Leagues Cup final match at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 19, 2023. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire

Witherspoon’s set also featured “Nashville CF” lettering near each rounded toe, as well as white laces for a contrasting flair. Her sneakers were complete with white rubber soles, bringing them a relaxed, sporty base.

The Hello Sunshine producer’s shoes also served as a vibrant finish to her business-casual, “everywoman” outfit: a deep blue belted denim miniskirt and open-collared navy blue blouse. The set was further elevated with an array of gold jewelry, matching her skirt’s buckle for a complementary shine: round hoop earrings, two gleaming bangle bracelets and a rounded pendant, which was hung from mixed link and paper-clip-style chains.

A closer look at Witherspoon’s Nike sneakers. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For footwear, Witherspoon’s pairs often follow the simple route to complement her colorful attire. On the red carpet, the Draper James founder usually opts for jewel-toned or neutral pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, she can be spotted in low-top leather or athletic sneakers by Common Projects, Veja and Hoka One One. The star’s also a fashion leader in her own right, launching her Draper James brand in 2015.

