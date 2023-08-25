×
Read Next: Kim Kardashian Slips Into Classic Converse Sneakers in Japan With Daughter North West
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Rebel Wilson Keeps It Classic in Gucci Loafers at ‘Miss Saigon’ Sydney Opera House Premiere

Rebel Wilson, Gucci, Chanel, loafers, classic.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, attends the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, and Bella Thorne attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, Carly Steel, Fluid Co-Founder, and Ramona Agruma attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, and Ramona Agruma attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos)
View Gallery
View Gallery26 Images
Share

Rebel Wilson graced the red carpet at the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House premiere held today in Sydney.

On her feet, the Australian comedian sported a pair of black leather loafers from Gucci, worn without socks. Constructed of durable glossy leather uppers, the pair featured gold double G hardware that sat to the side atop each toebox accompanied by short block heels in black that offered Wilson’s look a minimal boost in height.

Rebel Wilson, Gucci, Chanel, loafers, classic.
Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House premiere.WireImage

Loafers of all kinds are a staple in many top stars’ wardrobes, Wilson included. The designer loafers gave the “Pitch Perfect” actress’ look a preppy touch while grounding it in a neutral color composition. Unlike sophisticated oxfords, loafers are considered a comparatively relaxed style. Loafers do not have lace-up closures and can often be found in platform and slip-on styles.

Rebel Wilson, Gucci, Chanel, loafers, classic.
A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s shoes.WireImage

Keeping it classic, the “Senior Year” star donned a black and white Gucci midi dress that stopped just above her knees. The garment featured short sleeves, a collared neckline, white trim, black and gold button closures and the Italian brand’s logo detailing plastered on the front in white.

Rebel Wilson, Gucci, Chanel, loafers, classic.
Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House premiere on August 25, 2023 in Sydney.Getty Images for Opera Australia

Offering her look another classical touch, Wilson toted a black leather Chanel bag crafted of leather with a texturally interesting quilted effect and a shiny gold chain strap.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Loafers for Women

Best Loafers for Men

Tory Burch, Good Luck Trainers, sneakers, womens sneakers, lace up sneakers, chunky sneakers, fall sneakers
Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 Collection: Loafers, Ballet Flats, Sneakers & More
View Gallery8 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rebel Wilson Keeps It Classic in Gucci Loafers at Miss Saigon Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad