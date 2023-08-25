Rebel Wilson Keeps It Classic in Gucci Loafers at ‘Miss Saigon’ Sydney Opera House Premiere

Rebel Wilson graced the red carpet at the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House premiere held today in Sydney.

On her feet, the Australian comedian sported a pair of black leather loafers from Gucci, worn without socks. Constructed of durable glossy leather uppers, the pair featured gold double G hardware that sat to the side atop each toebox accompanied by short block heels in black that offered Wilson’s look a minimal boost in height.

Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House premiere. WireImage

Loafers of all kinds are a staple in many top stars’ wardrobes, Wilson included. The designer loafers gave the “Pitch Perfect” actress’ look a preppy touch while grounding it in a neutral color composition. Unlike sophisticated oxfords, loafers are considered a comparatively relaxed style. Loafers do not have lace-up closures and can often be found in platform and slip-on styles.

A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s shoes. WireImage

Keeping it classic, the “Senior Year” star donned a black and white Gucci midi dress that stopped just above her knees. The garment featured short sleeves, a collared neckline, white trim, black and gold button closures and the Italian brand’s logo detailing plastered on the front in white.

Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House premiere on August 25, 2023 in Sydney. Getty Images for Opera Australia

Offering her look another classical touch, Wilson toted a black leather Chanel bag crafted of leather with a texturally interesting quilted effect and a shiny gold chain strap.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty.

