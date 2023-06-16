Rebel Wilson Launches Dating App Fluid With Casamigos in Burberry Cardigan & Neutral Flats

Rebel Wilson and Carly Steel celebrated the launch of their new dating app, Fluid. The event, held in partnership with Casamigos, happened yesterday in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Wilson wore a Burberry cardigan in camel and light blue hue worn overtop a collared white and blue button-down shirt.

Rebel Wilson, Fluid, Casamigos, Funke, Los Angeles, Ramona Agruma, Carly Steel. Getty Images for Casamigos

On the bottom, the “Senior Year” star wore matching camel-colored pleated trousers. As for footwear, Wilson wore nude flats made of shiny patent leather.

A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s shoes. Getty Images for Casamigos

At the event, Wilson reminisced with FootwearNews on her first-ever red-carpet experience. “My first major red carpet was ‘Bridesmaids’ because that was my first movie role in America. And I went with a purple crepey dress and heels I couldn’t walk in because I am just terrible in high heels,” said Wilson.

“It was the first time I actually had a stylist. I did a whole red carpet thing. But I don’t think I was successful like that. I really wasn’t experienced back in those days. It’s a whole experience to wear a dress and high heels.”

Dave Osokow, Bella Thorne, Fluid Launch Party, Casamigos, Funke. Getty Images for Casamigos

Fluid is a free dating app created by the “Pitch Perfect” star and the British television personality for singles of any sexual orientation. It allows users to chat and date without labels, making for a fluid experience, hence the name. The app utilizes an algorithm that tailors each experience based on time spent on profiles and common interests.

Fluid Launch Party, Casamigos, Funke, Rebel Wilson, Carly Steel. Getty Images for Casamigos

Notable attendees at the event included Wilson’s fiancée Romana Agruma, Bella Thorne, Vas J Morgan, Dave Osokow, Joshua Colley, Scott Evans and Jade Bender among others.

The guests were treated to margaritas featuring Casamigos Cristalino, before taking an interactive quiz, becoming mixology for the night in order to craft their own perfect cocktails. In their mixology classes, guests learned how to make delicious and fresh spicy blood orange margaritas, passionfruit palomas and summer spritz.

PHOTOS: See inside Rebel Wilson’s dating app Fluid’s launch party.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

The Best Walking Shoes for Women

Cute Summer Sandals