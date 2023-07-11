×
Rebecca Ferguson Dons Sculptural Neckpiece With Glittery Ballgown and Platforms at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Premiere

rebecca ferguson, mission impossible, nyc, premiere, red carpet, ballgown, neck piece
Rebecca Ferguson turned heads while appearing on her latest red carpet. The actress hit the New York premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” on Monday night.

The “Dune” actress made a dramatic display on the red carpet, held in New York City. She wore a strapless dark gray ballgown covered in a tinsel-like material. The dress, from Maison Natan’s couture collection, was styled by Tom Eerebout.

rebecca ferguson, mission impossible, nyc, premiere, red carpet, ballgown, neck piece
Ferguson attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere on July 10 in New York City.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ferguson also wore a large neckpiece from Christophe Coppens x Natan. The sculptural piece was comprised of a dark metal material and made a statement. Ferguson accessorized a bit further with a few statement rings.

rebecca ferguson, mission impossible, nyc, premiere, red carpet, ballgown, neck piece
Ferguson attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere on July 10 in New York City.

Though the actress’ shoes were mostly hidden under the large ballgown skirt, she added platform heels to complete the look. She paired black patent leather heels that featured a peep-toe and an ankle strap with her couture gown. The shoes also featured a slight platform base.

This isn’t the first time Ferguson has reached for a sky-high pair; she wore a white style with a thick platform base and pink ribbon lace-up detail to the UK premiere of the film on June 22.

Ferguson stars in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” out yesterday, alongside Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. The film serves as the seventh movie in the franchise that first hit theaters in 1996. The eighth installment and part two of this particular movie will be released in 2024.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

