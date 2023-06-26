Ray J’s Wife Princess Love Shines in Gold Dress & Strappy Sandals at BET Awards 2023

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, wore coordinating looks to the 2023 BET Awards tonight, in Los Angeles.

Love wore a bright metallic gold gown with a structural appearance. The floor-sweeping garment was sleeveless and comprised of a daring plunging neckline, sharp shoulders and a striking side slit that traveled up the length of her leg.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love attend the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June, 25, 2023. Getty

On the accessory front, the social media star toted a rectangular black glittering clutch worn alongside gold jewelry which included wrist cuffs and dangling gemstone-encrusted earrings. Love’s dark tresses were simply straightened and parted down the middle, cascading in waves down her back.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love attend the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June, 25, 2023. Getty

In a similar hue, Ray J wore a tan monogram printed Versace set comprised of a collared jacket with a zipper closure worn overtop a plain white tee. On the bottom, the “One Wish” singer wore matching Versace cargo pants in a baggy style with ample pocket detailing. The hitmaker also donned large shield-like shades with blocky turtleshell frames and black lenses.

I closer look at Ray J and wife Princess Love’s shoes. Getty

As for footwear, Love sported gold gladiator sandals dotted with whimsical butterfly detailing. The footwear’s straps wound around the star’s calves, down her 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels and across her toes. Ray J laced up coordinating monogrammed Versace sneakers in tan with white rubber soles, lace-up closures and chunky construction. The footwear was crafted of durable canvas and leather uppers.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

