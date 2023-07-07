Rafael Nadal Unveils 7-Foot Sculpture in White Polo & Sneakers With Artist Brendan Murphy

Rafael Nadal joined Brendan Murphy to unveil his new 7-foot sculpture, “Vamos”, that now stands at his tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Nadal posed with his family and the artist in a white short sleeve polo which he paired with light blue shorts. The tennis player accessorized the look with a smartwatch with a white wristband.

Brendan Murphy poses with Rafael Nadal and his family at his tennis academy in Mallorca, in front of his newest 7-foot sculpture titled “Vamos”. Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy

Nadal completed the look by slipping into a pair of white sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a mesh upper and a lace-up closure. The sneakers have the tennis player support with an angled white sole.

The tennis player was accompanied by his wife, Maria Francisco Perello, who also acts as the project director of the Rafael Nadal Foundation. For the unveiling, she wore a white flowing crop top, a fringe-trimmed wrap skirt and a pair of black sparkling sandals. Throughout the years, she has become known for her chic style choices that encompass thong sandals and glitter heels.

Murphy is a world-renowned artist that has created many notable paintings and sculptures like his newest work, a 13-foot spaceman sculpture for the Houston Astros, which can now be viewed in the Minute Maid Park baseball stadium. Many stars like Ryan Gosling and Serena Williams are collectors of his work.

Brendan Murphy poses with Rafael Nadal at his tennis academy in Mallorca, in front of his newest 7-foot sculpture titled “Vamos”. Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy

The sculpture of Nadal comes just before Murphy launches his footwear project, Fast Sneaks. The artist is working on his Genesis collection which will be composed of one of a kind pairs of sneakers with unique works of art inspired by his 20-year body of work.

His efforts in tennis have awarded him a lot of recognition including partnerships with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Richard Mille. In honor of his 10th French Open title in 2017, Nike released an exclusive footwear and apparel line that included a pair of limited-edition shoes, NikeCourt Tennis Classic El Decimo.