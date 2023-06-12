Rachel Brosnahan Takes Flight in Versace Butterfly Dress & Buckled Stilettos at Tony Awards 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rachel Brosnahan brought sky-high style to the red carpet for the 2023 Tony Awards.

Brosnahan — who’s recently starred on Broadway in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” with Oscar Isaac — arrived to the United Palace in New York City for the occasion, wearing a sweeping black silk Versace dress.

Rachel Brosnahan at the 2023 Tony Awards. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star’s $12,175 style, which hails from the brand’s new “La Vacanza” collection co-designed by Dua Lipa, featured a sleeveless silhouette with a deep neckline, corseted slit bodice and layered slit skirt.

The sleek piece earned a whimsical finish, however, from its allover print of multicolored ladybugs and white polka dots — as well as purple, pink and blue beaded butterfly adorning its cups and straps.

The Emmy-winning actress opted to only accessorize her outfit with complementary pink eyeshadow and shimmering flower-shaped drop earrings, bringing her outfit an elegant, whimsical twist.

Rachel Brosnahan at the 2023 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

When it came to footwear, Brosnahan buckled into a sleek pair of Versace heels to finish her outfit. The “Gossip Girl” actress’ $1,575 Pin-Point sandals featured black uppers with zippered counters, as well as five tiered straps cinched by metallic silver buckles. Sharply pointed soles added a slick base to the pair, which were completed with 4.33-inch curved metallic silver stiletto heels for a dynamic height boost.

Versace’s Pin-Point sandals. Courtesy of Versace

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, Jodie Comer and other stars.

