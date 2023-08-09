×
Read Next: Gigi Hadid Spreads Her Wings in Butterfly-Themed Self Portrait Fall 2023 Campaign
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Quinta Brunson Shows Out in Platform Sandals and Printed Micas Set at FWRD’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade with Husband Kevin Jay Anik

Kevin Jay Anik, Quinta Brunson, FWRD, Micas, platforms.
Quinta Brunson Melts in Platform Heels & Lava-Inspired Set for FWRD
Lori Harvey
Quinta Brunson Melts in Platform Heels & Lava-Inspired Set for FWRD
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Justine Skye attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner on June 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD )
View Gallery
View Gallery13 Images
Share

Quinta Brunson attended FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade held on Aug. 6 at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Los Angeles alongside her husband Kevin Jay Anik.

The producer was outfitted in a whimsical two-piece set from Micas consisting of a short-sleeved mock-neck cropped top and a flowy high-waisted maxi skirt featuring a swirling molten lava-esque print in shades of red, black and yellow set on a silver background. The set was simple and sophisticated, offering Brunson with a put-together appearance without much effort.

Kevin Jay Anik, Quinta Brunson, FWRD, Micas, platforms.
Quinta Brunson attend FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for FWRD

As for accessories, the “A Black Lady Sketch Show” actress donned large silver hoop earrings which she wore in tandem with a matching metallic silver bag that took on a liquid metal finish in a geometric shape with a black leather strap. Brunson’s hair was long and braided worn up and out of her face.

The “Abbott Elementary” star stepped into a pair of jet-black platform sandal heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, along with thick and sturdy straps that sat across the tops of her toes that secured the shoes in place. The heeled sandals also featured thick lofty platform soles along with what appeared to be sturdy 5 to 6 inch block heels that gave the television star a rather large boost in height.

Kevin Jay Anik, Quinta Brunson, FWRD, Micas, platforms.
A closer look at Quinta Brunson’s shoes.Getty Images for FWRD

The shoe style offers the wearer a substantial lift, giving a dynamic appearance. Platforms are available from both high and low-range brands including Versace, Steve Madden, Valentino, Gucci, DSW and Circus NY among others.

Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

Kevin Jay Anik, Quinta Brunson, FWRD, Micas, platforms.
Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for FWRD

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:
Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels

Larroude, Marina Larroude, sandals, platform sandals, flat sandals, flatforms, heels, high heels, heeled sandals, woven sandals, spring sandals, summer sandals, wedges, metallic sandals, multicolor sandals, rainbow sandals, yellow sandals, brown sandals, black sandals, cream sandals, womens shoes, womens sandals, spring 2023
Larroudé’s Spring 2023 Collection
View Gallery24 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Quinta Brunson Melts in Platform Heels & Lava-Inspired Set for FWRD
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad