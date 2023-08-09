Quinta Brunson Shows Out in Platform Sandals and Printed Micas Set at FWRD’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade with Husband Kevin Jay Anik

Quinta Brunson attended FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade held on Aug. 6 at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Los Angeles alongside her husband Kevin Jay Anik.

The producer was outfitted in a whimsical two-piece set from Micas consisting of a short-sleeved mock-neck cropped top and a flowy high-waisted maxi skirt featuring a swirling molten lava-esque print in shades of red, black and yellow set on a silver background. The set was simple and sophisticated, offering Brunson with a put-together appearance without much effort.

Quinta Brunson attend FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

As for accessories, the “A Black Lady Sketch Show” actress donned large silver hoop earrings which she wore in tandem with a matching metallic silver bag that took on a liquid metal finish in a geometric shape with a black leather strap. Brunson’s hair was long and braided worn up and out of her face.

The “Abbott Elementary” star stepped into a pair of jet-black platform sandal heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, along with thick and sturdy straps that sat across the tops of her toes that secured the shoes in place. The heeled sandals also featured thick lofty platform soles along with what appeared to be sturdy 5 to 6 inch block heels that gave the television star a rather large boost in height.

A closer look at Quinta Brunson’s shoes. Getty Images for FWRD

The shoe style offers the wearer a substantial lift, giving a dynamic appearance. Platforms are available from both high and low-range brands including Versace, Steve Madden, Valentino, Gucci, DSW and Circus NY among others.

Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend FWRD’s Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

