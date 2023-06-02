Queen Rania Holds Court in Embroidered Dior Gown & Black Pumps at Her Son Crown Prince of Jordan’s Wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan exuded elegance as she attended the wedding of her eldest son Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, on June 1.

The queen consort arrived at the ceremony wearing a black Dior Couture gown that featured pleated details at the shoulders and a sheer panel along the turtleneck, cuffs and back closure, which was decorated by a gold embroidering. The long sleeve dress is from the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Queen Rania of Jordan attends Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s wedding at the Zahran Palace on June 1, 2023. Getty Images

Queen Rania accessorized the look with a sparkling gold ring and a pair of chandelier earrings. She matched her gown with a silver handbag that also had gold embroidery. She kept her light brown hair in an updo style with a face-framing piece left out bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a satin pink lip.

The queen consort opted for a pair of black heels to complete the look. The majority of the pumps were hidden from view but, as she walked, the rounded toe was exposed. She was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

For the reception, Queen Rania switched into a cream Elie Saab gown that featured an embroidered pearl detailing throughout the bodice which followed through the lining of the asymmetrical cape and skirt. The custom gown is from the designer’s spring 2023 couture collection. She paired the gown with an Arabic script tiara and a white clutch with gold hardware.

Princess Rajwa of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan tied the knot at the Zahran Palace on June 1, 2023. Ed Peers / Courtesy of Elie Saab

Many other royal members around the world attended the wedding including First Lady Jill Biden, Princess Beatrice, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and Princess Catherine of Wales.

The wedding festivities started last month as the queen consort hosted a henna party for the new princess. The couple originally announced their engagement last August when the prince proposed at Rajwa’s family’s home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is the family’s second royal wedding this year as Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II tied the knot to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March.