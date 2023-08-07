×
Read Next: Sneaker Releases: Crep Protect Reveals Case With Sound-Activated Lights, Li-Ning Drops Two Colorways of NBA Star Jimmy Butler’s JB1 + More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Queen Latifah Pops With Red Hearts in Converse x Comme des Garçons Sneakers with Partner Eboni Nichols at FWRD x Dwyane Wade’s Hall Of Fame Celebration

Queen Latifah, Dwyane Wade, Hall of Fame, girlfriend Eboni Nichols, Converse, sneakers, high top sneakers, unisex sneakers, lace up sneakers, canvas sneakers, cream sneakers, heart sneakers, red sneakers, rubber sneakers, Comme des Garçons PLAY
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445In this photo: QUEEN LATIFAH111802WD (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR136392_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Actress Queen Latifah arrives for the The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Annual Awards Gala January 14, 2003 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images)
Queen Latifah arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA., January 19, 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 10: Actress Queen Latifah arrives at the Oscar Nominee's Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 10, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery42 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Queen Latifah took a relaxed approach to dressing for Dwyane Wade‘s Hall of Fame celebration.

On Sunday night, Queen Latifah arrived to the event at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont, along with partner Eboni Nichols. For the occasion, the “Equalizer” star wore a brown Louis Vuitton monogrammed jacket with sparkly gold paneling and sleeves, paired with skinny blue jeans. Her casual outfit was accented with gold chain-link drop earrings for a dash of added texture, as well.

Queen Latifah, Dwyane Wade, Hall of Fame, Eboni Nichols, Converse, sneakers, high top sneakers, unisex sneakers, lace up sneakers, canvas sneakers, cream sneakers, heart sneakers, red sneakers, rubber sneakers, Comme des Garçons PLAY
(L-R): Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023.Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Nichols, meanwhile, complemented Queen Latifah in a matching zip-up jacket with gathered shoulders, as well as a ribbed white shirt and distressed blue denim shorts.

When it came to footwear, Queen Latifah laced into a set of Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Joyful Noise” star’s $150 Chuck 70 style featured cream canvas high-top uppers, cinched by white laces. The style was punctuated with bright red rubber soles for a burst of color, and accented on each side with Comme des Garçons PLAY’s signature eye-topped heart and Converse’s signature round Chuck Taylor All-Star logo. The set added a sharp finish to Queen Latifah’s attire, remaining casual while providing an elevated take on a traditional high-top sneaker.

Converse, sneakers, high top sneakers, unisex sneakers, lace up sneakers, canvas sneakers, cream sneakers, heart sneakers, red sneakers, rubber sneakers, Comme des Garçons PLAY
Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY’s Chuck 70 sneakers.

During the occasion, Queen Latifah celebrated Wade with a range of friends and colleagues, including Tracee Ellis Ross.

Queen Latifah, Dwyane Wade, Hall of Fame, Eboni Nichols, Converse, sneakers, high top sneakers, unisex sneakers, lace up sneakers, canvas sneakers, cream sneakers, heart sneakers, red sneakers, rubber sneakers, Comme des Garçons PLAY, Tracee Ellis Ross
(L-R): Queen Latifah and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023.Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Queen Latifah’s a natural when it comes to sharp shoes. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek heels on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from brands including Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Pucci and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

Related:

The Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Celebrities Love Converse Sneakers

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Queen Latifah’s Sleek Style Evolution Through the Years
View Gallery42 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Queen Latifah Pops in Red Heart Sneakers for Dwyane Wade Hall Of Fame
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad