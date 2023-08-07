Queen Latifah Pops With Red Hearts in Converse x Comme des Garçons Sneakers with Partner Eboni Nichols at FWRD x Dwyane Wade’s Hall Of Fame Celebration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Queen Latifah took a relaxed approach to dressing for Dwyane Wade‘s Hall of Fame celebration.

On Sunday night, Queen Latifah arrived to the event at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont, along with partner Eboni Nichols. For the occasion, the “Equalizer” star wore a brown Louis Vuitton monogrammed jacket with sparkly gold paneling and sleeves, paired with skinny blue jeans. Her casual outfit was accented with gold chain-link drop earrings for a dash of added texture, as well.

(L-R): Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Nichols, meanwhile, complemented Queen Latifah in a matching zip-up jacket with gathered shoulders, as well as a ribbed white shirt and distressed blue denim shorts.

When it came to footwear, Queen Latifah laced into a set of Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Joyful Noise” star’s $150 Chuck 70 style featured cream canvas high-top uppers, cinched by white laces. The style was punctuated with bright red rubber soles for a burst of color, and accented on each side with Comme des Garçons PLAY’s signature eye-topped heart and Converse’s signature round Chuck Taylor All-Star logo. The set added a sharp finish to Queen Latifah’s attire, remaining casual while providing an elevated take on a traditional high-top sneaker.

Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY’s Chuck 70 sneakers.

During the occasion, Queen Latifah celebrated Wade with a range of friends and colleagues, including Tracee Ellis Ross.

(L-R): Queen Latifah and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Queen Latifah’s a natural when it comes to sharp shoes. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek heels on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from brands including Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Pucci and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

