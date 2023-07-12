×
Queen Camilla Goes White at Wimbledon 2023 in Striped Tunic Dress and Suede Pumps

Queen Camilla, London, tennis, Wimbledon, suede, pumps.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday at Buckingham Palace in central London with a flypast and the Trooping of the Colours. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. REF - MD EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION *** Local Caption *** No digital use of this image unless agreed with Express Syndication or Licensed agent of Express prior to usage. Non cleared usage will be charged at treble space rates NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS. NO GETTY SALES. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Britain's Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday at Buckingham Palace in central London with a flypast and the Trooping of the Colours with members of the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REF - MD EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION *** Local Caption *** No digital use of this image unless agreed with Express Syndication or Licensed agent of Express prior to usage. Non cleared usage will be charged at treble space rates NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS. NO GETTY SALES. Photo credit: MD/EXPRESS SYNDICATION / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA441771_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George on the balcony at Buckingham Palace., London, England, UK for Trooping of the Colour, June 09, 2018. 09 Jun 2018 Pictured: Trooping the Colour. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA237181_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Members of The Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 17th June 2017. 17 Jun 2017 Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA42906_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Queen Camilla was spotted in attendance on Day 10 of Wimbledon 2023 today in London.

The Queen was clad in a white dress with black vertical striping and long sleeves. The dress was in a tunic style with structural shoulders and a gathered flared skirt that stopped at Camilla’s calves. The garment also featured a zipper closure in black that ran down the front.

Queen Camilla, London, tennis, Wimbledon, suede, pumps.
Queen Camilla at Wimbledon 2023.Getty Images

The royal’s dress was worn alongside a myriad of gold jewelry including charm bracelets and pearl earrings along with a tan leather mini bag featuring a quilted texture.

Queen Camilla, London, tennis, Wimbledon, suede, pumps.
Queen Camilla at Wimbledon 2023.Getty Images

On the footwear front, the public figure stepped into a pair of light gray suede pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured texturally interesting suede uppers with a walkable construction and sharp knife-like pointed toes. Thin 2 to 3-inch stilettos rounded out the set, giving the Queen a conservative boost. Camilla has an affinity for suede shoes, often incorporating them into her everyday looks.

Queen Camilla, London, tennis, Wimbledon, suede, pumps.
A closer look at Queen Camilla’s shoes.Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. During the winter months, her usual heels are swapped out for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with monochrome outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. Each match is held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including  Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

