Queen Camilla Goes White at Wimbledon 2023 in Striped Tunic Dress and Suede Pumps

Queen Camilla was spotted in attendance on Day 10 of Wimbledon 2023 today in London.

The Queen was clad in a white dress with black vertical striping and long sleeves. The dress was in a tunic style with structural shoulders and a gathered flared skirt that stopped at Camilla’s calves. The garment also featured a zipper closure in black that ran down the front.

Queen Camilla at Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

The royal’s dress was worn alongside a myriad of gold jewelry including charm bracelets and pearl earrings along with a tan leather mini bag featuring a quilted texture.

Queen Camilla at Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

On the footwear front, the public figure stepped into a pair of light gray suede pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured texturally interesting suede uppers with a walkable construction and sharp knife-like pointed toes. Thin 2 to 3-inch stilettos rounded out the set, giving the Queen a conservative boost. Camilla has an affinity for suede shoes, often incorporating them into her everyday looks.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s shoes. Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. During the winter months, her usual heels are swapped out for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with monochrome outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. Each match is held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

PHOTOS: See more moments with the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.

Best shoes for ankle support.