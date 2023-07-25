×
Queen Camilla Dons Blue Zip-Up Dress and Tan Heels to Present Jewelry Designer Monica Vinader With Sustainability Award

390463 23: Camilla Parker Bowles arrives at the Vogue & Jaguar "It''s Fashion" charity gala June 11, 2001 on the grounds of Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, Great Britain in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief. (Photo By Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
LONDON - SEPTEMBER 1: Camilla Parker Bowles arrives at the Globe Theatre for The Prince's Trust Shakespeare Gala Performance Evening on September 1, 2003 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)
LONDON - APRIL 29: The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute for Indian Art and Culture in London on April 29, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON - JUNE 9: The Duchess Of Cornwall attends the annual Founders Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 9, 2005 in London, England. Designed by Sir Christopher Wren, the hospital was founded in 1682 by King Charles II as a home for British army veterans, and is today home to around 330 former soldiers, known as Chelsea Pensioners. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla took a true-blue approach to dressing while visiting jewelry designer Monica Vinader. On Monday, the royal — joined by Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk — met with Vinader at her studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom, where she viewed the designer’s demi-fine jewelry and presented her with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development, according to Retail Jeweller.

For the occasion, Camilla wore a collared blue zip-up midi dress with an allover abstract print, overlaid with a white pattern of interlocking circles.

(L-R): Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Queen Camilla and jewelry designer Monica Vinader walk to Vinader’s design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom on July 24, 2023.Carl Court/Getty Images

The queen accessorized with a woven tan leather top-handled bag from Bottega Veneta, as well as pearl drop earrings, a delicate gold pendant necklace and several thin gold bracelets.

(L-R): Monica Vinader speaks with Queen Camilla at her design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom on July 24, 2023.Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monica Vinader

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of low-heeled pumps to complete her outfit. The royal’s style featured pointed closed toes and rounded counters, all crafted from glossy pale tan-hued leather. Short, slightly angled kitten heels totaling under 2 inches in height finished the pair, bringing Camilla’s outfit a faint height boost that remained practical yet formal for the occasion.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s pumps.Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monica Vinader

When it comes to shoes, Queen Camilla has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral, navy and pink tones over the years for formal occasions.

(L-R): Monica Vinader shows her jewelry to Queen Camilla at her design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom on July 24, 2023.Carl Court/Getty Images

In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

Queen Camilla’s Style Through the Years
