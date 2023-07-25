Queen Camilla Dons Blue Zip-Up Dress and Tan Heels to Present Jewelry Designer Monica Vinader With Sustainability Award

Queen Camilla took a true-blue approach to dressing while visiting jewelry designer Monica Vinader. On Monday, the royal — joined by Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk — met with Vinader at her studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom, where she viewed the designer’s demi-fine jewelry and presented her with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development, according to Retail Jeweller.

For the occasion, Camilla wore a collared blue zip-up midi dress with an allover abstract print, overlaid with a white pattern of interlocking circles.

(L-R): Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Queen Camilla and jewelry designer Monica Vinader walk to Vinader’s design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom on July 24, 2023. Carl Court/Getty Images

The queen accessorized with a woven tan leather top-handled bag from Bottega Veneta, as well as pearl drop earrings, a delicate gold pendant necklace and several thin gold bracelets.

(L-R): Monica Vinader speaks with Queen Camilla at her design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom on July 24, 2023. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monica Vinader

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of low-heeled pumps to complete her outfit. The royal’s style featured pointed closed toes and rounded counters, all crafted from glossy pale tan-hued leather. Short, slightly angled kitten heels totaling under 2 inches in height finished the pair, bringing Camilla’s outfit a faint height boost that remained practical yet formal for the occasion.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s pumps. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Monica Vinader

When it comes to shoes, Queen Camilla has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral, navy and pink tones over the years for formal occasions.

(L-R): Monica Vinader shows her jewelry to Queen Camilla at her design studio in Wells-Next-The-Sea, United Kingdom on July 24, 2023. Carl Court/Getty Images

In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

