Queen Camilla Gets Comfortable in Her Favorite Pair of Sole Bliss Heels and a Botanical-Print Dress During the Royal’s Official Visit to Cornwall

Queen Camilla and King Charles are on an official visit to Cornwall, in the southwest of England, today. While the royal couple are used to visiting this region every year, this is the first time they’re doing so as King and Queen of England.

For the occasion, Camilla wore a dress by London-based designer Fiona Clare. The style featured a beautiful botanical pattern in black and green, three-quarter sleeves, a shirt-inspired cut, cinched waist and an A-shaped midi skirt.

Queen Camilla is given flowers outside the RNLI station during an official visit to Cornwall on July 13, 2023 in St Ives, England. Getty Images

When it came to jewelry, the Queen kept it simple adding a pair of tear-shaped gold earrings and a thin gold necklace and sophisticated bracelet on one wrist. She continued accessorizing the look with a peach-colored Bottega Veneta bag in the brand’s signature Intrecciato leather pattern.

On her feet, the Queen wore one of her favorite pair of shoes, a style she wears time and time again for public engagements all over the world. According to Page Six, the Queen has worn this particular model by British brand Sole Bliss around 80 times since she bought the pair in 2018.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen taking a tour of Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden during an official visit to Cornwall on July 13, 2023 in St Ives, England. Getty Images

The $279 style is the Ingrid in nude leather and it features a nude leather upper, the brand’s signature wide-fit heel for bunions, a rounded almond-toe shape for extra width, and a 2-inch leather lined block heel.

Courtesy of Sole Bliss

Although this seems to be her favorite pair, the Queen owns at least 11 pairs of this company’s shoes. The brand specializes in comfortable footwear and it has other celebrity fans like Viola Davis, Helen Mirren, Julia Roberts and more.