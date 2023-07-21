Queen Camilla Dons Vibrant Peacock-Print Dress and Classic Pumps for First Wales Visit Since Coronation

Queen Camilla stood out among the crowds during her first visit to Wales, Eng., with her husband, King Charles III, since May’s coronation. The royal stepped out in a stylish green and blue ensemble grounded by simple, neutral heels.

Camilla wore a striking green midi dress featuring an allover peacock print, with pops of blue and bronze. The long-sleeve frock was also designed with a subtle collar, long sleeves and a tie belt that gave way to a flowy skirt.

Queen Camilla arrives at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Getty Images

On top of the dress, the 76-year-old monarch donned a deep blue cape coat made of a soft, cozy material. It was finished off with a fringe trim. Accessorizing, Queen Camilla added a selection of gold jewelry, including a pair of dangly teardrop earrings in yellow gold with black onyx gemstones.

Queen Camilla greets well-wishers after arriving at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Getty Images

On foot, she sported a pair of tan leather heels featuring a low heel, a V-shaped vamp and an elongated toe that became rounded at the tip.

A closer look at Queen Camilla wearing tan heels. Getty Images

Queen Camilla and King Charles lll arrived in Brecon, Wales, on Thursday, where they were greeted by well-wishers at Brecon Cathedral. During their trip, the couple also stopped by Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, of which the King is a patron, and Theatr Brycheiniog, which was first opened by the former Prince of Wales in July 1997.

