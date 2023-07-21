×
Read Next: Pacsun Opens First Activewear Store at Mall of America, Plans to Expand
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Queen Camilla Dons Vibrant Peacock-Print Dress and Classic Pumps for First Wales Visit Since Coronation

BRECON, WALES - JULY 20: Queen Camilla and King Charles III during Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Theatr Brycheiniog was officially opened by The King, as The Prince of Wales, on 29th July 1997. It is Mid Wales’ principal space for theatre, the arts, and culture, featuring a 470-seat auditorium. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose and smile after their Coronation, at Buckingham Palace on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, Queen Camilla smiles after her Coronation with King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Prince George of Wales pose on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery80 Images
Share

Queen Camilla stood out among the crowds during her first visit to Wales, Eng., with her husband, King Charles III, since May’s coronation. The royal stepped out in a stylish green and blue ensemble grounded by simple, neutral heels.

Camilla wore a striking green midi dress featuring an allover peacock print, with pops of blue and bronze. The long-sleeve frock was also designed with a subtle collar, long sleeves and a tie belt that gave way to a flowy skirt.

BRECON, WALES - JULY 20: Queen Camilla arrives at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Theatr Brycheiniog was officially opened by The King, as The Prince of Wales, on 29th July 1997. It is Mid Wales’ principal space for theatre, the arts, and culture, featuring a 470-seat auditorium. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla arrives at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Getty Images

On top of the dress, the 76-year-old monarch donned a deep blue cape coat made of a soft, cozy material. It was finished off with a fringe trim. Accessorizing, Queen Camilla added a selection of gold jewelry, including a pair of dangly teardrop earrings in yellow gold with black onyx gemstones.

BRECON, WALES - JULY 20: Queen Camilla greets well-wishers after arriving at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Theatr Brycheiniog was officially opened by The King, as The Prince of Wales, on 29th July 1997. It is Mid Wales’ principal space for theatre, the arts, and culture, featuring a 470-seat auditorium. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla greets well-wishers after arriving at Theatr Brycheiniog, on July 20, 2023 in Brecon, Wales. Getty Images

On foot, she sported a pair of tan leather heels featuring a low heel, a V-shaped vamp and an elongated toe that became rounded at the tip.

Queen Camilla wearing tan heels
A closer look at Queen Camilla wearing tan heels.Getty Images

Queen Camilla and King Charles lll arrived in Brecon, Wales, on Thursday, where they were greeted by well-wishers at Brecon Cathedral. During their trip, the couple also stopped by Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, of which the King is a patron, and Theatr Brycheiniog, which was first opened by the former Prince of Wales in July 1997.

Scroll through the gallery ahead to discover Queen Camilla’s style evolution.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Queen, Queen Consort Camilla, coat, tweed coat, bleu coat, women's coat, fascinator, hat, boots, black boots, tall boots, womens boots, flat boots
Queen Camilla’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery22 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Queen Camilla Dons Peacock Dress and Pumps for First Wales Visit
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad