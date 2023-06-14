Queen Camilla Channels Kate Middleton in Green Polka Dot Dress & Pumps With Rubber Sole

Queen Camilla was the queen bee of her latest event.

The wife of King Charles III attended the Bee Garden Party during the Bees for Development’s 30th anniversary year on Wednesday in London. The event’s goal is to highlight the work of the charity which supports and encourages international communities to use the benefits of beekeeping to help people out of poverty.

Queen Camilla wore a green midi dress with a white polka dot pattern. The long sleeve dress featured a sleek collar and matching belt, which she added a bee brooch to. She accessorized further with a silver necklace and drop earrings.

Queen Camilla attends the the Bees for Development Bee Garden Party during the charity’s 30th anniversary year on June 14 in London. Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal slipped into a pair of nude pumps to complete the look. Queen Camilla’s shoes featured a rounded toe and a thick block heel that reached roughly 3 inches in height. The style was completed with thick rubber soles.

The Queen took a note out of daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s style book with her green dotted dress. In March 2020, Kate wore a similar garment, which also featured long sleeves, a V-neckline and a hem grazing below her knees.

Kate Middleton in Ireland in March 2020. Arthur Edwards

The Kelly green shade and white dots matched Queen Camilla’s dress almost identically.

Earlier this spring on May 6, Queen Camilla was coronated alongside King Charles in an extravagant ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London. The coronation was attended by plenty of people of note from overseas, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan, to name a few.

