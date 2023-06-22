Queen Camilla Wears Dior Dress & Stacked Heels With King Charles III at Royal Ascot 2023

Queen Camilla made a fashion statement at the 2023 Royal Ascot races on Tuesday.

The royal arrived with King Charles III to the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England to take in the event’s first day of horse races on Tuesday. For the occasion, she wore a white round-necked Dior dress and a matching buttoned coat, each with a knee-length hem.

(L-R): Prince Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on June 20, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Both pieces featured layered white and black flower embellishments, beading and embroidery across their cuffs and trim, creating a coordinated appearance.

Camilla’s attire was finished with white leather gloves and a wide-brimmed white hat, as well as a smooth white leather flap-style clutch, sparkling diamond brooch and drop earrings. The Queen’s monochrome Dior moment notably follows the debunking of rumors that her ex-stepdaughter-in-law Meghan Markle would become an ambassador for the French luxury brand, which the label itself quickly corrected as false in WWD.

Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on June 20, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla opted to finish her outfit with a set of low-heeled pumps. Her close-toed style featured light beige uppers with smooth closed counters, as well as brown soles. Thin brown stacked heels totaling at least 2 inches in height completed the pair with a subtle height boost, coordinating with Camilla’s neutral color scheme while remaining formal for the daytime occasion.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s pumps. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Queen Camilla has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral, navy and pink tones over the years for formal occasions.

(L-R): Queen Camilla and Prince Charles III attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on June 20, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.