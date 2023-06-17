Queen Camilla Dons Militaristic-Inspired Red Coat Dress and Pumps at Trooping the Colors Parade

Queen Camilla attended the Trooping the Color parade today in London alongside her husband King Charles III.

For the occasion, the royal was clad in a red tailored coat dress from Fiona Clare in a militaristic style with gold button detailing, a high neckline and black and gold embroidered detailing that gave the long coat a lux feel.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London. Getty Images

Additionally, the Queen donned a silver heart-shaped brooch and a black suede fascinator from Philip Treacy adorned with gold hardware and a black faux feather. The look is inspired by the Grenadier Guards or the British army. Decorative epaulettes fastened to the coat dress reflect her military rank, “The Grenade Fired Proper.”

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Camilla donned some sort of pointed-toe pump with stiletto heels in a color that matched the rest of her ensemble. The sharp shoe style, no matter the color or print, is commonplace for many celebrities and public figures, Camilla included.

The Trooping the Color parade was held in London on Saturday, June 17, 2023. It is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It is the first Trooping the Color held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. Those in attendance included Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III among others.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London. UK Press via Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

