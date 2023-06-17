×
Read Next: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Sparkles in Sequin Dress & Glossy Pumps at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony
Queen Camilla Dons Militaristic-Inspired Red Coat Dress and Pumps at Trooping the Colors Parade

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday at Buckingham Palace in central London with a flypast and the Trooping of the Colours. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. REF - MD EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION *** Local Caption *** No digital use of this image unless agreed with Express Syndication or Licensed agent of Express prior to usage. Non cleared usage will be charged at treble space rates NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS. NO GETTY SALES. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Britain's Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday at Buckingham Palace in central London with a flypast and the Trooping of the Colours with members of the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REF - MD EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION *** Local Caption *** No digital use of this image unless agreed with Express Syndication or Licensed agent of Express prior to usage. Non cleared usage will be charged at treble space rates NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS. NO GETTY SALES. Photo credit: MD/EXPRESS SYNDICATION / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA441771_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George on the balcony at Buckingham Palace., London, England, UK for Trooping of the Colour, June 09, 2018. 09 Jun 2018 Pictured: Trooping the Colour. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA237181_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Members of The Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 17th June 2017. 17 Jun 2017 Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA42906_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery15 Images
Queen Camilla attended the Trooping the Color parade today in London alongside her husband King Charles III.

For the occasion, the royal was clad in a red tailored coat dress from Fiona Clare in a militaristic style with gold button detailing, a high neckline and black and gold embroidered detailing that gave the long coat a lux feel.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.Getty Images

Additionally, the Queen donned a silver heart-shaped brooch and a black suede fascinator from Philip Treacy adorned with gold hardware and a black faux feather. The look is inspired by the Grenadier Guards or the British army. Decorative epaulettes fastened to the coat dress reflect her military rank, “The Grenade Fired Proper.”

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Camilla donned some sort of pointed-toe pump with stiletto heels in a color that matched the rest of her ensemble. The sharp shoe style, no matter the color or print, is commonplace for many celebrities and public figures, Camilla included.

The Trooping the Color parade was held in London on Saturday, June 17, 2023. It is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It is the first Trooping the Color held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. Those in attendance included Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III among others.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London.UK Press via Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

