Priyanka Chopra Looks Angelic in White Feather-Trimmed Dress & Louboutins at Bulgari Hotel Roma Opening 

Priyanka Chopra made an angelic statement as she attended the opening event for the Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome on Thursday.

The “Love Again” star arrived at the event in a white silk crepe Giambattista Valli gown that featured a thigh-high slit and flare sleeves lined with feathers. The plunging piece followed behind her with the cascading train. The silk crepe gown is from the designer’s spring 2021 collection.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event. Getty Images for Bulgari

Chopra accessorized the look with a matching set of emerald jewelry that featured a pair of studs and a statement necklace. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-down style with two mini ponytails which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Morgane Martini and hairstylist Thibaud Salducci.

The multi-hyphenate superstar completed the outfit with a pair of white Christian Louboutin sandals. The satin heels featured an almond toe and an ankle strap. The peep-toe sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Priyanka Chopra and Jean-Christophe Babin attend the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

Chopra was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has also created looks for Simone Ashley, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

As Bulgari’s global ambassador, the actress was pictured with Zendaya, who wore a sparkling Valentino suit. Ever since 2021, she has represented the brand on multiple occasions including her appearance at the Bulgari Gala last year.

Priyanka Chopra and Jean-Christophe Babin attend the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

The “Baywatch” actress likes to keep herself updated in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion week events for designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta and Kate Spade. The “Baywatch” actress has also been the face of many campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Bvlgari. For footwear, Chopra usually gravitates towards square-toe sandals or sparkling 6-inch heels in the summer and leather pointed-toe boots for the colder months.

