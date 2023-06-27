Young Priscilla Presley’s Love Affair With Fashion: From Gothic Glamour to Mod Dressing & Soaring High Heels Through the Years

Priscilla Presley’s life has always been illuminated by the spotlight, making the actress the topic of fascination for many. The former wife of Elvis Presley has always led her life glamorously, which translated into her wardrobe. Beyond being an accomplished actress and style icon, Presley is also an accomplished businesswoman. In fact, she is the co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Under the helm of Presley, the company took Graceland (Elvis’ estate) and turned it into one of the top tourist attractions in the US.

Priscilla & Elvis Presley’s Wedding

One of her most memorable outfits was her wedding dress. On May 1, 1967, Priscilla married Elvis at the Aladdin hotel in Las Vegas in an eight-minute ceremony. Priscilla’s dress was white and embellished with pearls with long see-through lace sleeves. Atop her quaffed updo sat a 3-foot veil and rhinestoned tiara. The dress was found humbly at a department store.

Priscilla Presley & Elvis Presley at their wedding on May 1, 1967. Redferns

Priscilla Presley & Elvis Presley at their wedding on May 1, 1967. Bettmann Archive

Priscilla Presley’s Signature Hair & On-Trend Fashion

Another image that has been largely serialized is a shot of Priscilla holding her daughter Lisa Marie Presley alongside her husband. The then-new mother wore the ’60s mod-inspired hot pink ensemble featuring a collared long-sleeve dress and highly quaffed hair.

Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Presley and their newborn daughter Lisa Marie Presley Feb. 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. Michael Ochs Archives

Flower Child

Priscilla was a fan of flowing silhouettes and florals during the ’70s. She wore platform heels and sandals throughout the period.

Priscilla Presley at her Beverly Hills Home – April 9, 1975. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Priscilla Presley on April 9, 1975 poses for an exclusive photo session at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Priscilla Presley’s promotional photo for the 1980 ABC tv series “Those Amazing Animals.” ABC

Denim Darling

She often donned baggy jumpsuits and flared bedazzled denim. She also posed in a denim bikini. In her early years, the model would channel her life in Memphis, Tenn. through western-inspired wears that emulated her husbands’ love of campy and western-inspired clothing.

Priscilla Presley on March 19, 1974 poses for an exclusive photo session at her clothing shop Bis & Beau Boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Priscilla Presley in denim bikini at her Beverly Hills Home – April 9, 1975 Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Her style has evolved over the years from classic shift dresses to more sophisticated staples. Stars like Lana Del Rey and Lily Collins have drawn inspiration from her wardrobe.

Priscilla Presley on Wilshire Boulevard on April, 1980. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Gothic Glamour

Later in the ’90s and ’00s, Priscilla started exploring gothic fashion bringing black gowns and sheer ensembles to red carpet events. She coordinated with a mix of ankle boots and pumps.

Priscilla Presley arrives at the Friends of the Dream Foundation Gala on Sept. 28, 2000, in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images

Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the premiere of Elvis ’68 Comeback Special at the Arclight Cinemas on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, Calif. WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley attend the Lunchbox Hunger Relief Benefit for Food Bank of New York and The Lunchbox Fund at Saatchi & Saatchi Dec. 6, 2007 in New York City. Getty Images

Priscilla Today

Priscilla has made her mark on the world with her looks that cemented her as a fashion icon in the ’60s and ’70s. Now at 77 years old, she is still inspiring many with her work and her wardrobe. Her style is timeless and fresh. Many top stars have credited Priscilla as the inspiration for their look including Lana Del Ray.

Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of the United States’ to the Rescue Gala at Paramount Studios on May 7, 2016 in Hollywood, Calif. Angela Weiss

Priscilla’s likeness and life with her late husband is currently being turned into a film of the same name directed by Sofia Coppola. The film is slated to release in theaters in October 2023.

Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix’s “Agent Elvis” at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Priscilla Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley at 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Christopher Polk for Variety