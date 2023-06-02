Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Marries Crown Prince of Jordan in Elie Saab Wedding Dress and White Flats

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein officially married Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan at the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, on June 1.

The Saudi Arabian architect walked down the aisle in a white long-sleeve Elie Saab gown that featured a wrapped bodice and a beaded closure on the back, which cascaded into a lengthy train with a cutout pattern resembling florals.

Princess Rajwa of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan tied the knot at the Zahran Palace on June 1, 2023. Ed Peers / Courtesy of Elie Saab

The princess accessorized with a diamond tiara and a pair of diamond dangle earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style that cascaded down the back of her gown underneath a sheer floor-length veil. The princess opted for minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Princess Rajwa completed the look by slipping into a pair of white flats. The leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed-toe. The princess’s flats had a backless design accompanied by a slingback strap.

Princess Rajwa of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan tied the knot at the Zahran Palace on June 1, 2023. Ed Peers / Courtesy of Elie Saab

For the reception, the architect switched into a white Dior cap-sleeve gown that featured floral embellishments that started at the cap sleeves and cascaded down into the train. She added satin gloves to the look.

The wedding festivities started last month as Queen Rania of Jordan hosted a henna party for the new princess. The couple originally announced their engagement last August when the prince proposed at Rajwa’s family’s home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is the family’s second royal wedding this year as Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II tied the knot to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March.

The Queen of Jordan gained attention during the wedding ceremony as she arrived in a black embroidered gown from Dior’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Many other royal members around the world attended the wedding including first lady Jill Biden, Princess Beatrice, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Princess Catherine of Wales, who wore a blush pink Elie Saab gown to the event.