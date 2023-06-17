×
Read Next: Kate Middleton Makes Monochrome Statement in Ornate Teal Coat Dress and Matching Aquazzura Pumps at Trooping the Color Parade
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Princess Charlotte Sets Sail in Nautical-Inspired Collared Dress and Mary Janes at Trooping the Colors Parade

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George travel in a horse-drawn carriage back to Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color King's Birthday Parade in London on June 17, 2023.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday at Buckingham Palace in central London with a flypast and the Trooping of the Colours. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. REF - MD EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION *** Local Caption *** No digital use of this image unless agreed with Express Syndication or Licensed agent of Express prior to usage. Non cleared usage will be charged at treble space rates NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS. NO GETTY SALES. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Britain's Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday at Buckingham Palace in central London with a flypast and the Trooping of the Colours with members of the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. REF - MD EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION *** Local Caption *** No digital use of this image unless agreed with Express Syndication or Licensed agent of Express prior to usage. Non cleared usage will be charged at treble space rates NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS. NO GETTY SALES. Photo credit: MD/EXPRESS SYNDICATION / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA441771_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George on the balcony at Buckingham Palace., London, England, UK for Trooping of the Colour, June 09, 2018. 09 Jun 2018 Pictured: Trooping the Colour. Photo credit: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA237181_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Members of The Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 17th June 2017. 17 Jun 2017 Pictured: Queen, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA42906_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Princess Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colors parade today in London alongside her brother Prince George, mother and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and father Prince William.

The eight-year-old was clad in a white a red flared dress with long sleeves, a red ribbon fastened around her waist, white button closures and a preppy naval collar attached to a dainty red bow. The red and white collared garment matched that of her fathers along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s outfits.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Color on June 17, 2023 in London.
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Color on June 17, 2023 in London.WireImage

As for footwear, the young royal stepped out in a pair of white Papouelli “Siena” dress shoes. The cutsie pair was crafted from cream leather and comprised of thick Mary Jane-esque straps that crossed over the tops of Charlotte’s feet, kept in place with help from gold buckle closures.

Additionally, the footwear was stacked upon very short block heels and flat soles in a neutral tone that offered the footwear support. The Princess wears this style of shoe frequently. In fact, her dress shoes were previously worn at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023.

Papouelli "Siena" dress shoes.
Papouelli “Siena” dress shoes.Papouelli

Over the years, the Princess has frequently been seen in flat-soled children’s styles accented by Mary Jane straps and side buttons for a preppy finish. Similar styles are regularly released in children’s collections in a wide range of colors and materials from brands including Sam Edelman, Maisonette and Childrenchic, proving particularly popular in the girls’ footwear space.

The Trooping the Color parade was held in London on Saturday, June 17, 2023. It is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It is the first Trooping the Color held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. Those in attendance included Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III among others.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George during Trooping the Color King's Birthday Parade in London on June 17, 2023.
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George during Trooping the Color King’s Birthday Parade in London on June 17, 2023.WireImage

PHOTOS: See more moments with the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.
Best shoes for ankle support.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Princess Charlotte Wears Sailor Dress at Trooping the Color Parade
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
wwd
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for 'Flamin’ Hot'
Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for 'Flamin’ Hot'
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad