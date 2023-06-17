Princess Charlotte Sets Sail in Nautical-Inspired Collared Dress and Mary Janes at Trooping the Colors Parade

Princess Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colors parade today in London alongside her brother Prince George, mother and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and father Prince William.

The eight-year-old was clad in a white a red flared dress with long sleeves, a red ribbon fastened around her waist, white button closures and a preppy naval collar attached to a dainty red bow. The red and white collared garment matched that of her fathers along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s outfits.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Color on June 17, 2023 in London. WireImage

As for footwear, the young royal stepped out in a pair of white Papouelli “Siena” dress shoes. The cutsie pair was crafted from cream leather and comprised of thick Mary Jane-esque straps that crossed over the tops of Charlotte’s feet, kept in place with help from gold buckle closures.

Additionally, the footwear was stacked upon very short block heels and flat soles in a neutral tone that offered the footwear support. The Princess wears this style of shoe frequently. In fact, her dress shoes were previously worn at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023.

Papouelli “Siena” dress shoes. Papouelli

Over the years, the Princess has frequently been seen in flat-soled children’s styles accented by Mary Jane straps and side buttons for a preppy finish. Similar styles are regularly released in children’s collections in a wide range of colors and materials from brands including Sam Edelman, Maisonette and Childrenchic, proving particularly popular in the girls’ footwear space.

The Trooping the Color parade was held in London on Saturday, June 17, 2023. It is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It is the first Trooping the Color held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. Those in attendance included Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Camilla and King Charles III among others.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George during Trooping the Color King’s Birthday Parade in London on June 17, 2023. WireImage

