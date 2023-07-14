Princess Charlotte Matches With Prince Louis in Navy Maisonette Sneakers While Visiting Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford With Mom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte visited the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, with her family on Friday. The daughter of Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton wore a black and white striped dress that featured an A-line skirt and a white collar. She layered the piece with a white cardigan with a tortoise button closure.

The royal family visits the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. James Whatling / MEGA

Princess Charlotte completed the look by slipping into a pair of navy blue Maisonette sneakers, matching her brother Prince Louis. The low-top shoes featured a canvas upper accompanied by three gold eyelets on both sides of the tongue. The laceless sneakers had a white ribbed toe cap that matched the rest of the rubber sole.

Her mother, Kate Middleton, was also seen wearing navy blue footwear in a pair of suede flats. She walked next to her daughter wearing a white T-shirt, which she layered with a light beige and white striped blazer by Blazé Milano. The Princess of Wales paired the jacket with a pair of navy Alexander McQueen trousers.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte visit the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. James Whatling / MEGA

In June, Princess Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colors parade alongside Prince George. She stepped out in a nautical-inspired collared dress and a pair of mary janes.

The royal family visits the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. James Whatling / MEGA

Princess Charlotte has been seen in various styles of flat-soled children’s shoes over the years. Her shoe closet is filled with shoes in a wide range of colors and materials including Mary Jane straps and side buttons. She has been seen in flats and sneakers from brands like Sam Edelman, Maisonette and Childrenchic.