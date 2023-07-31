Princess Charlene of Monaco Looks Timeless in Shimmering Bridal Look at Red Cross Gala

Princess Charlene of Monaco took on the bridal trend at the 2023 Red Cross ball in Monaco over the weekend. On July 29, the royal stepped out with husband Prince Albert II of Monaco for the event.

Princess Charlene wowed in a shimmering, ivory gown that was detailed with cascading crystals. The look was cinched at the waist, with sheer long sleeves. For her shoes, she wore white pointed-toe pumps. And to accessorize, Princess Charlene chose Van Cleef & Arpels Lovia Earrings and a white satin clutch. She was also seen holding a bouquet of flowers, giving major bridal vibes.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco. Getty Images

Considered to be one of the largest galas, the 74th annual Gala de la Croix Rouge Monégasque took place at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo. The Monaco Red Cross was founded by Prince Louis II of Monaco in 1948.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, a former Olympic swimmer, is known for her classic, elegant and minimal sense of style. She often incorporates sporty elements into her wardrobe, such as streamlined silhouettes and nautical-inspired pieces. Among her favorite brands are fashion houses like Chanel, Versace, and Christian Dior.