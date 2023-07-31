×
Read Next: ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies at 25
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Princess Charlene of Monaco Looks Timeless in Shimmering Bridal Look at Red Cross Gala

MONACO, MONACO - JULY 29: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT, NO DAILY MAIL, NO DAILY MAIL GROUP, NO VOICI, NO CLOSER) Charlene, Princess of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Charlene, Princess of Monaco, attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco.
Getty Images
Share

Princess Charlene of Monaco took on the bridal trend at the 2023 Red Cross ball in Monaco over the weekend. On July 29, the royal stepped out with husband Prince Albert II of Monaco for the event.

Princess Charlene wowed in a shimmering, ivory gown that was detailed with cascading crystals. The look was cinched at the waist, with sheer long sleeves. For her shoes, she wore white pointed-toe pumps. And to accessorize, Princess Charlene chose Van Cleef & Arpels Lovia Earrings and a white satin clutch. She was also seen holding a bouquet of flowers, giving major bridal vibes.

charlene, princess of monaco
Charlene, Princess of Monaco attends the Red Cross Ball 2023 on July 29, 2023 in Monaco.Getty Images

Considered to be one of the largest galas, the 74th annual Gala de la Croix Rouge Monégasque took place at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo. The Monaco Red Cross was founded by Prince Louis II of Monaco in 1948.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, a former Olympic swimmer, is known for her classic, elegant and minimal sense of style. She often incorporates sporty elements into her wardrobe, such as streamlined silhouettes and nautical-inspired pieces. Among her favorite brands are fashion houses like Chanel, Versace, and Christian Dior.

Princess Charlene, black pumps, black pants, leather pants, red carpet, Princess Grace Awards, Gala
Princess Charlene’s Effortlessly Chic Style Over the Years
View Gallery9 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Princess Charlene of Monaco in All-White Bridal Look at Red Cross Gala
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad