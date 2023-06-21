Princess Beatrice Gets Romantic in Floral Dress With Eye-Catching Headband & Chanel Pumps at Royal Ascot 2023

Princess Beatrice joined other members of the royal family and notable guests at the 2023 Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Stepping out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the princess showed off a romantic look for the opening day of the iconic British horse race at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. She wore an ivory midi dress featuring a floral print of small pink buds throughout. The frock boasted a high neck with a ruffled trim, long billowy sleeves and a fitted bodice that gave way to a flowing skirt.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. Getty Images

The dress, which subtly matched her husband’s waistcoat and pastel pink tie, is from the British brand Beulah London. It’s a new arrival from the luxury label Kate Middleton and her sister Princess Eugenie have also been seen wearing on various occasions over the years.

The 34-year-old royal styled the whimsical dress with a pair of beige leather Chanel slingback pumps featuring a black grosgrain cap-toe and a mid-sized block heel.

Princess Beatrice is seen attending the 2023 Royal Ascot on June 20, 2023. Getty

Princess Beatrice topped off her chic look with a bold hot pink silk bow headband from London-based milliner Juliette Botterill. She regularly wears headpieces from Botterill, as does Princess Eugenie and the Princess of Wales. She finished things off with an affordable mini bag from Urban Outfitters. The princess carried the ivory canvas bucket bag with its dual brown acrylic ring handles around her wrist.

King Charles lll and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, and other members of the royal family also attended the annual equestrian event.

