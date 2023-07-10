President Joe Biden Gets Comfy in Skechers Hands-Free Sneakers for Trip to London

This weekend, President Joe Biden was spotted wearing Skechers sneakers while boarding Air Force One on Sunday on his way to London. The President was set to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles later today before the NATO summit.

While he kept the rest of the outfit formal in a navy blue blazer and matching navy blue pants, he went with a more casual choice when it came to footwear. Besides the President wearing an athletic silhouette and from an affordable brand, the Internet has exploded in a debate around Biden’s no-socks choice inspiring hundreds of comments against or in support of the summery style.

President Joe Biden speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

“How do you know he doesn’t have very low-rise socks? Anyway, what’s the problem with not wearing socks with sneakers?” wrote a Twitter user. “Probably the invisible or low rise socks. Everyone I know wears them,” added another one. While a very well versed in the model user added a more technical explanation: “Slip-on Skechers are designed to be worn without socks,” he explained. “The fabric is lightweight and breathable, allowing feet to stay cool and dry. Plus, the sole of the shoe is designed to provide maximum cushion and comfort without the need for socks.”

Courtesy of Skechers

Biden’s new go-to sneaker is the Skechers Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 – Right Away. The style is available on the brand’s online store for $90 in adult sizes. The pair is machine washable and it is designed with Skechers’ Heel Pillow technology for added comfort, a stretch fit, jersey mesh upper with stretch laces, and a cushioned air-cooled memory foam insole.

This is not the first time the President picks this model. He’s been repeatedly wearing the sneakers throughout the summer while vacationing in his Delaware beach home. On July 8, he was seen wearing the same shoes with swim trunks.

US President Joe Biden leaves the beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 8, 2023, as he spends the weekend at his vacation home. AFP via Getty Images

When the President landed on the other side of the Atlantic for his British diplomatic tour he was dressed in a much more formal outfit that featured a blue suit paired with a white shirt, red tie and black Oxford suit, yes, with socks.