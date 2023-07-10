×
President Joe Biden Gets Comfy in Skechers Hands-Free Sneakers for Trip to London

US President Joe Biden speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023. President Joe Biden left Sunday for Britain to meet with King Charles III before continuing to Vilnius for a NATO summit, then a final stop in new NATO member Finland. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This weekend, President Joe Biden was spotted wearing Skechers sneakers while boarding Air Force One on Sunday on his way to London. The President was set to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles later today before the NATO summit.

While he kept the rest of the outfit formal in a navy blue blazer and matching navy blue pants, he went with a more casual choice when it came to footwear. Besides the President wearing an athletic silhouette and from an affordable brand, the Internet has exploded in a debate around Biden’s no-socks choice inspiring hundreds of comments against or in support of the summery style.

US President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 9, 2023, as he departs for Dover Air Force Base before traveling to Europe. President Joe Biden left Sunday for Britain to meet with King Charles III before continuing to Vilnius for a NATO summit, then a final stop in new NATO member Finland. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023.AFP via Getty Images

“How do you know he doesn’t have very low-rise socks? Anyway, what’s the problem with not wearing socks with sneakers?” wrote a Twitter user. “Probably the invisible or low rise socks. Everyone I know wears them,” added another one. While a very well versed in the model user added a more technical explanation: “Slip-on Skechers are designed to be worn without socks,” he explained. “The fabric is lightweight and breathable, allowing feet to stay cool and dry. Plus, the sole of the shoe is designed to provide maximum cushion and comfort without the need for socks.”

Courtesy of Skechers

Biden’s new go-to sneaker is the Skechers Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 – Right Away. The style is available on the brand’s online store for $90 in adult sizes. The pair is machine washable and it is designed with Skechers’ Heel Pillow technology for added comfort, a stretch fit, jersey mesh upper with stretch laces, and a cushioned air-cooled memory foam insole.

US President Joe Biden speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023. President Joe Biden left Sunday for Britain to meet with King Charles III before continuing to Vilnius for a NATO summit, then a final stop in new NATO member Finland. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023.AFP via Getty Images

This is not the first time the President picks this model. He’s been repeatedly wearing the sneakers throughout the summer while vacationing in his Delaware beach home. On July 8, he was seen wearing the same shoes with swim trunks.

US President Joe Biden leaves the beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 8, 2023, as he spends the weekend at his vacation home. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden leaves the beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 8, 2023, as he spends the weekend at his vacation home. AFP via Getty Images

When the President landed on the other side of the Atlantic for his British diplomatic tour he was dressed in a much more formal outfit that featured a blue suit paired with a white shirt, red tie and black Oxford suit, yes, with socks.

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave to guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536536 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
White House Easter Egg Roll 2023 With President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden
