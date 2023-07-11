Pregnant Rihanna Models New Savage x Fenty Lingerie With Baby Bump and Pops in Pink Pumps for Sheer x Group Collection

Rihanna took to Instagram today to announce the launch of a new collection from her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. The label, which celebrated its 5th anniversary last May, is also a celebrity-favorite loved by stars like Cardi B and Bella Hadid.

To promote the launch of Sheer x Group, Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, posed on Instagram wearing one of the new sets in a bright shade of orange. The Barbados superstar posed in front of a pile of rolls of fabric in what looks like the brand’s atelier or fashion warehouse.

When it came to beauty, the singer went with straight style worn down her shoulders and parted in the middle with dramatic bangs that dripped over her eyes. She accessorized with some bling, a chunky gold bracelet on one arm and a thin gold and diamond chocker around her neck.

She completed the look with a pair of hot pink pointed-toe pumps with a stiletto heel of at least 3 inches of height and a thin pink strap around the ankles for added support and stability.

Savage x Fenty lingerie brand was launched on May 11, 2018, with the mission of celebrating confidence and inclusivity, offering products for all types of bodies. In August of 2022, Savage x Fenty expanded its offerings by introducing loungewear. The range, referred to as “elevated basics,” comprised joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.