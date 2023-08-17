Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump With Combat Boots in Times Square

Ciara looked effortlessly chic as she took to Instagram from Times Square, in New York City, to show off her baby bump. The singer is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson.

For her NYC photo, the “Like A Boy” singer slipped into a pair of white combat boots. The sleek silhouette featured a leather upper with contrast coming from the black lace-up closure and chunky platform sole. The boots brought slight height to the look with a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Ciara on her Instagram story in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023. Ciara

Ciara paired the shoes with a light brown Essentials midi dress that had a loose fit and the designer’s logo just below the ribbed mock neck.

The singer accessorized the look with a diamond ring and an assortment of gold bracelets. She kept her light brown hair in a half-down sleek style with a top knot bun and two face-framing pieces bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Ciara on her Instagram story in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023. Ciara

Earlier this month, Ciara starred in the Gap x LoveShackFancy campaign with her kids, Sienna and Future. She posed with her children as they all matched in denim and combat boots.

The songwriter is preparing to release her eighth album, “Cici,” later this week, which will feature other artists like Big Freedia, Lil Baby and Chris Brown. The R&B album will be released on all streaming platforms on Aug. 18.

The “I Bet” singer is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Coach. The singer has become such a fashion icon that she is now spending most of her time working on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand’s NYFW debut. The line is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that have her own tomboy chic style.