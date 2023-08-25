×
Pregnant Ciara Celebrates Mamba Day in Honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant With Nike Sneakers and Lakers Sweatshirt

Ciara shared a short video to her Instagram today in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant for Mamba Day, Aug. 24. The video saw the performer, who is expecting her fourth child, dancing to Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” featuring Snoop Dogg while outfitted in a casual look. The caption on the post read, “Ladadadada….It’s #MambaDay 2.8.24 Forever 🐍💜💛.”

The “Level Up” songstress boogied down in a pair of white and black Nike sneakers that appeared to be constructed of mixed textile materials, likely breathable mesh and durable leather. The uppers were stark white and transitioned into contrasting sleek jet-black lace-up detailing with black accents all throughout the chunky and athletic silhouette.

Nike’s iconic swoosh on the sides of the shoes was cast in black. Additionally, the sneakers featured thick rubber soles with reliable non-slip tread that allowed Ciara the freedom to dance the day away. The hitmaker’s sneakers combined the best of both worlds, bringing together both style and function.

As for her outfit, the “Get Loose” singer donned a long-sleeve oversized crew neck in black, yellow and purple; Laker’s colors. On the bottom, Ciara wore baggy black cargo shorts featuring ample pockets and a breezy construction. Rounding out her look, the pro dancer sported tiny rounded sunnies with thin gold frames and blue lenses accompanied by a variety of layered pendant gold jewelry.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

