×
Read Next: Lindsey Vonn Goes Sporty in Chunky Sneakers and Ribbed Green Turtleneck
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Pregnant Ciara Dances Up a Storm to New Song ‘Winning’ in Grungy Combat Boots and The Rolling Stones Graphic Tee

Ciara, New York Knicks Game, Madison Square Garden, Nike Kobe 4 Protro Mambacita Sneakers
Ciara WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004
Ciara10TH ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN 'LADY OF SOUL' AWARDS, PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 07 SEP 2005
CiaraSOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, PARAMOUNT STUDIOS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 28 FEB 2005February 28, 2005 Hollywood, Ca.Ciara2005 Soul Train Music AwardsParamount StudiosPhoto ® Jim Smeal/BEImages
CiaraMICHAEL KORS FASHION SHOW FOR SPRING / SUMMER 2006, NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 14 SEP 2005Ciara at the 'Give Breast Cancer the Pink Slip' cocktail reception at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City on September 14, 2005.Manhattan, New YorkPhoto ® Matt Baron/BEImages
View Gallery
View Gallery28 Images
Share

Breaking it down, Ciara danced to her new song “Winning” featuring rapper Big Freedia in a video posted on her Instagram today. The caption on the video reads, “In case you needed a reminder…CiCi & @BigFreedia wanted to let you know you’re Winning 🏆.” Despite being pregnant, the performer danced the house down, accompanied by a miryad of backup dancers.

On her feet, the hitmaker donned a pair of all-white combat boots in a rugged chunky style. The “Get Up” songstress’ shoes were constructed out of white patent leather, hence the sheen, and featured a sleek and sophisticated coordinating white lace-up silhouette with rounded toes. Additionally, the boots were calf-length and included thick almost platform soles with reliable tread that offered the star a non-slip feel. The footwear offered Ciara’s look a welcomed grungy touch.

The popular shoe style has recently been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Madix, Ciara, Pedro Pascal, Blackpink, Nina Dobrev and Timothee Chalamet among others. Combat boots are unisex and extremely versatile.

The “1, 2 Step” singer was outfitted in a The Rolling Stones graphic t-shirt in a baggy style with the sleeves rolled up. The tee featured vibrant tones of pink, black and yellow. On the bottom, Ciara sported a pair of glossy hot pink micro shorts in a high-waisted style with white drawstring closures.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Combat Boots for Women

Best Boots for Women

valentino, pfw, paris fashion week, fall winter 2023, runway, fashion, trends, valentino rockstud, rockstud, pierpaolo piccioli, shoes, trends
Valentino Fall Winter 2023 Collection
View Gallery72 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pregnant Ciara Twirls To New Song 'Winning' In Grungy Combat Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad