Pregnant Ciara Dances Up a Storm to New Song ‘Winning’ in Grungy Combat Boots and The Rolling Stones Graphic Tee

Breaking it down, Ciara danced to her new song “Winning” featuring rapper Big Freedia in a video posted on her Instagram today. The caption on the video reads, “In case you needed a reminder…CiCi & @BigFreedia wanted to let you know you’re Winning 🏆.” Despite being pregnant, the performer danced the house down, accompanied by a miryad of backup dancers.

On her feet, the hitmaker donned a pair of all-white combat boots in a rugged chunky style. The “Get Up” songstress’ shoes were constructed out of white patent leather, hence the sheen, and featured a sleek and sophisticated coordinating white lace-up silhouette with rounded toes. Additionally, the boots were calf-length and included thick almost platform soles with reliable tread that offered the star a non-slip feel. The footwear offered Ciara’s look a welcomed grungy touch.

The popular shoe style has recently been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Madix, Ciara, Pedro Pascal, Blackpink, Nina Dobrev and Timothee Chalamet among others. Combat boots are unisex and extremely versatile.

The “1, 2 Step” singer was outfitted in a The Rolling Stones graphic t-shirt in a baggy style with the sleeves rolled up. The tee featured vibrant tones of pink, black and yellow. On the bottom, Ciara sported a pair of glossy hot pink micro shorts in a high-waisted style with white drawstring closures.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

