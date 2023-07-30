Post Malone Laces into $65 Converse Sneakers for ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Post Malong brought casually sporty style to the stage during his latest concert.

While performing at his”If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina at the PNC Music Pavilion, Post Malone took to the stage in a green cotton tank top. The “Sunflower” singer’s sleeveless style featured a crewneck silhouette with an allover print of green and brown leaves and branches, which he paired with thigh-length blue denim shorts — which notably featured frayed hems for a grungy edge.

Post Malone performs during his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 29, 2023. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Adding a whimsical pop of color to the musician’s attire were his accessories: a stack of at least 16 beaded bracelets, ranging from matte blue and green strands to multicolored and letter-beaded styles.

When it came to footwear, Post Malone laced into a set of white Converse sneakers to finish his outfit. The “Rockstar” singer’s $65 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured high-top white canvas uppers, complete with its signature star symbols on each side. His classic pair was complete with silver side eyelets, red-trimmed white rubber outsoles and capped toes, as well as stark white laces for a nostalgically sporty finish.

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. Courtesy of Converse

A closer look at Post Malone’s Converse sneakers. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Post Malone’s shoe style is casual and relaxed. The musician often wears neutral and colorful sneakers from a wide range of brands, including Nike, Vans and Converse. For red carpet occasions, he can also be seen in brightly colored and embellished boots, as well as classic Western styles. Where brand partnerships are concerned, Post Malone notably collaborated with Crocs on a clog that sold out in 10 minutes in 2018.

