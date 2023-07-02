Pom Klementiff Gleams in White Sequins and Leather Kitten Heels at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Photocall

Pom Klementiff made a white-hot statement with a preppy twist for her latest “Mission: Impossible” press outing.

While promoting the film at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, Klementiff struck a pose on the red carpet in a white Rabanne (formerly Paco Rabanne) minidress. Designed by Julian Dossena, her sleeveless ensemble featured a tiered bodice and straps with a squared neckline, all crafted from gleaming silver chainmail strung with white rectangular sequins. The futuristic piece was accented by stylist Jonathan Huge with sheer white Falke socks for a preppy twist.

Pom Klementiff attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023. Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

When it came to footwear, Klementiff strapped on a pair of slingback pumps to finish her outfit. The actress’ style from French label Free Lance featured smooth black leather uppers with pointed toes, buckled slingback straps and thin soles. Giving the pair a whimsical spin were short, thin kitten-length heels totaling up to 2 inches in height, which furthered Klementiff’s outfit’s preppy-meets-retro aesthetic.

The “Thunder Force” actress also took a moment during the event to pose with her co-stars in attendance, including Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Peg and Christopher McQuarrie.

(L-R): Simon Peg, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Christopher McQuarrie attend the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023. Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

Klementiff’s shoe style is whimsical and sleek. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star often wears pointed-toe pumps and boots with a variety of colors and textures on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Paul Andrew, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.