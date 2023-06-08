Pink Debuts Summer Carnival Tour in Sky-High Platforms With Daughter Willow Sage Hart

Pink started her highly anticipated Summer Carnival 2023 tour on Wednesday with a noteworthy addition to her performance.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was joined on stage at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, Eng., by her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, who is 12 years old. The duo delivered a heartfelt rendition of their 2021 collaborative song “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

Pink and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour in Bolton. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK

For their duet, Pink got playful in a fuzzy pink jacket coupled with a blue tennis skirt. When it came to footwear, she selected edgy black platform boots designed with a pull tab for easy entry, platform sole and high block heel.

As for her daughter, Willow went the colorful route in a striped jersey dress from Stella McCartney and Nike Air Force 1 High.

Pink on stage during the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour opening night in Bolton. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK

Another one of Pink’s performance looks featured a shimmering bodysuit with a Philipp Plein crystal-studded jacket complete with spiked adornments and a glittering pair of sky-high platforms. These shoes feature a closed round-toe design, complemented by a zipper adorned with silver hardware. The standout element of these shoes is their 4.5-inch block heel, which provides both height and stability. Additionally, they boast a 1.5-inch platform, adding an extra touch of elevation and style.

Pink on stage during the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour opening night in Bolton. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for P!NK



The multifaceted artist has established herself as a consistent presence in pop radio, releasing albums that continuously make waves on the music charts. Pink’s passion for music is matched by her daring fashion choices, ensuring that there is never a dull moment in her style. Her footwear style is bold and fearless, often featuring vibrant hues and unconventional designs that make a statement. Whether it’s eye-catching heels, edgy sneakers or playful flats, Pink’s shoe choices reflect her vibrant personality and fearless approach to fashion.