Phoebe Waller-Bridge Serves Futuristic Glamour in Metallic Cape Gown & Clear Heels at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ London Premiere

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 'Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny' UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on June 26, 2023
Steven Spielberg at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" held at the Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" held at the Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Shaunette Renée Wilson at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" held at the Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Raj Singh at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" held at the Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge made a striking appearance at the UK premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in London, on Monday night.

Hitting the carpet along with costar Harrison Ford, the actress and screenwriter posed for the shutterbugs in an eye-catching gown. She wore a shimmering, semi-sheer metallic chainmail dress topped with a glamorous white cape that added a futuristic element to the overall look.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the UK Premiere of Lucasfilm' "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere in London.Getty Images

The beaded column gown’s full-length skirt featured a thigh-high slit that gave a glimpse of her slinky, barely-there sandals. The minimalist high-heeled style appeared to be designed with thin, clear PVC toe and ankle straps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the UK Premiere of Lucasfilm' "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
A closer look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s shoes.Getty Images

Since rising to fame as the creator and star of the award-winning “Fleabag,” Waller-Bridge has cultivated a signature red carpet aesthetic consisting of clean, refined looks. Historically, she’s been known to favor designs that are pared back without being boring.

When on the Hollywood circuit, some of the brands she’s turned to include Monique Lhuillier, Victoria Beckham, Galvan, Richard Quinn, Bella Freud, Rosetta Getty, Mother of Pearl, Christopher Kane and Adam Lippes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford attend the UK Premiere of Lucasfilm' "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere in London.Getty Images

Throughout 2019, the former “Killing Eve” producer consistently worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. Saltzman’s clientele includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan and Jodie Comer, among others.

Though, these days, she’s been tapping stylist Ryan Hastings, who has also styled Anya Taylor-Joy and Rooney Mara. On Sunday, Hastings’ work was put on display when Waller-Bridge donned a sultry white gown with matching sandals at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" held at the Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
u0026#8216;Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyu0026#8217; Red Carpet Premiere Photos
