Pharrell Williams Wears Boot Pants and $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Pharrell Williams made a true fashion statement at Loewe’s spring 2024 fashion show in Paris.

While attending the show on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Williams arrived with wife Helen Lasichanh and their daughter, Rocket Williams. For the occasion, the musician and new Louis Vuitton creative director wore an oversized double-breasted black blazer, complete with glossy monochrome buttons. His attire was complete with several gold and diamond chain necklaces, as well as a pair of diamond-encrusted sunglasses and an embroidered baseball cap from his own brand, Humanrace.

(L-R): Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Williams made a statement with his choice of shoes: a set of boot pants, hailing from Loewe’s spring 2024 men’s collection. Previously seen in womenswear trousers and leggings in the early 2020’s, the “Happy” musician’s set appeared in the form of black suit trousers that connected to a round-toed base at their hems. The Jonathan Anderson-designed piece created a streamlined appearance with a surrealist twist, while exuding allure from being pre-fresh off the runway.

A closer look at Williams’ shoes. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Williams’ outfit did have another notable standout, however: his choice of handbag. The golden yellow and white monogram-covered Louis Vuitton Speedy duffle he carried is one of his first bag designs for the house, having made its debut at the brand’s viral spring 2024 runway show days before. It’s also estimated to be valued at $1 million EUR from its crocodile leather base, yellow gold chain accents and diamond-coated lock charm, according to Hypebeast.

(L-R): Sidney Toledano, Pharrell Williams and Frédéric Arnault attend the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.