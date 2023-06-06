Pete Davidson Gets Casual on the Red Carpet in Velour Tracksuit & Puma Sneakers for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Premiere

Pete Davidson attended the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday.

Davidson made a stylish statement, donning a vibrant Polite Worldwide blue velour tracksuit paired with a classic New York Knicks cap.

Pete Davidson attends the US Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

What set his tracksuit apart was the eye-catching graffiti-inspired Autobot detail sprayed on the front. This distinctive touch added a rebellious edge to his ensemble, perfectly blending urban streetwear with a touch of artistic flair.

His footwear matched the vibe of his look as he selected Puma‘s Velophasis sneakers. This pair features striking angled stripes that elegantly flow through the midfoot, accentuating their sleek and modern appeal.

Pete Davidson attends the US Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Crafted with a textile and synthetic upper, these sneakers exhibit a seamless blend of durability and comfort. The round toe and lace-up vamp further contribute to their secure and comfortable fit. What truly sets these sneakers apart is their 100% CMEVA sole, which provides not only superior cushioning but also ensures optimal responsiveness and traction.

When it comes to footwear, Davidson embraces a casual style. He frequently opts for both low and high-top sneakers in neutral tones or vibrant colors from popular brands like Vans, Adidas, New Balance and Saint Laurent. During his downtime, Davidson is often spotted in cozy Ugg boots. Notably, he has made bold fashion statements on the red carpet, such as his viral “slutty nun” Thom Browne skirt suit at the 2021 Met Gala, showcasing his fearless and unique sense of style.

In “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” Optimus Prime and the Autobots face their greatest challenge yet as a new planet-threatening enemy arises. To protect Earth, they join forces with the formidable Maximals, a group of powerful Transformers, in an epic battle for the planet’s survival. The former “SNL” actor stars in the film alongside Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Running Shoes