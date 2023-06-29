×
Penélope Cruz Gets Summer Ready in Sheer Chanel Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Biarritz Film Festival

Penélope Cruz attended a photo call at Hotel du Palais during the 1st Nouvelles Vagues International Biarritz Film Festival today in Biarritz, France. Cruz was named the guest of honor for the festival.

The “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” star was clad in a breezy maxi dress from Chanel. The garment was sleeveless and crafted out of sheer black fabric, featuring a slightly boxy silhouette that offered the garment a relaxed appearance.

Penélope Cruz at the 1st Nouvelles Vagues International Biarritz Film Festival on June 29.WireImage

A large and vibrant floral pattern was printed against the sheer black fabric in neon hues of yellow, green and pink among others. The blossoming print was dotted on and surrounded Chanel’s iconic double C logo. Atop each shoulder sat a short knotted strip of fabric that fell off Cruz’s shoulders.

Beyond her clothes, the “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” actress toted a pink leather mini bag with a quilted texture and a gold chain shoulder strap. Additionally, Cruz wore rounded black sunglasses, also from Chanel, which she took off for photos. She also wore pink floral earrings and a large ring.

As for footwear, Cruz stepped out in a pair of black peep-toe platform sandals. The pair was comprised of durable black patent leather uppers, open toes and thick and sturdy platform soles. 5-inch stiletto heels rounded out the platform set, offering the thespian a boost in height.

A closer look at Penélope Cruz’s shoes.WireImage

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

Penélope Cruz attends a photo call at Hotel du Palais during the 1st Nouvelles Vagues International Biarritz Film Festival on June 29, 2023 in Biarritz, France.WireImage

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

