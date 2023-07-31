Remembering Pee-wee Herman’s Signature Style: Loafers, Pink Heels and the Nike Sneakers He Inspired

Paul Reubens, known for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman in the 1980s, has died, according to a statement posted to his Facebook today. Reubens, who was 70, fought a cancer diagnosis for years.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” read the statement. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

As Pee-wee Herman, Reubens impacted the life of many children with his shows and stage productions. He first introduced the character in 1980 with the play “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” which landed him an HBO special. In 1985, Tim Burton directed him in the film feature “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” In the following year, Reubens debuted “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” on CBS, which ran through 1991, turning his character into a national phenomenon.

“Pee Wee’s Playhouse” with Paul Reubens and Laurence Fishburne, 1986. Getty Images

Among the many aspects that helped Pee-wee Herman evolve into one of the most memorable figures in the entertainment industry from the ’80s is his signature style. Applying a familiarization technique popular with cartoon characters, Reubens would always wear the same clothes while portraying the child-like inventor: a gray plaid suit with a vibrant red bow tie, a white button-down shirt and a matching pair of white leather loafers.

Pee-wee Herman in Chicago on June 12, 1984. Getty Images

Pee-wee’s first suit was borrowed from director Gary Austin, who used to work with Reubens on the comedian and improvisational group “The Groundlings,” where the character was first developed. His look was inspired by Pinky Lee, a famous children’s TV host from the 1950s. The character’s white shoes and red tie were chosen to contrast the gray costume.

His footwear choice, however, could change to complement his whimsical stories. In 1984, Reubens performed at Park West in Chicago for a sold-out crowd. Between skits, he would wear different shoes to entertain his fans. In one of the scenes, Pee-wee wore oversized pink pump heels. Later, he swapped them for black Converse sneakers, but not before trying a pair of white leather platform pumps in disco style.

Pee-wee Herman in Chicago on June 12, 1984. WireImage

The character’s wardrobe later inspired the creation of the Nike SB Dunk High “Pee-Wee Herman” design. The style was part of the 2007’s “Fallen Heroes” collection, which was dedicated to celebrities whose careers have been stained — in 1991, Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure at an adult movie theater in Florida. He stopped performing as Pee-wee Herman until 2010, when he premiered “The Pee-wee Herman Show” on Broadway. The sneakers featured gray suede upper and leather perforated toe to mimic Pee-Wee’s outfit.

Nike SB Dunk High “Pee-Wee Herman” Nike / Stadium Goods

In 2012, Reubens made one of his last appearances as Pee-wee Herman on the red carpet — this time, he added vibrant red-framed sunglasses to his look. The actor was in character to receive the Pop Culture Award during the 10th Annual TV Land Awards in New York.

Paul Reubens attends the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012. FilmMagic

Reubens waved goodbye to Pee-wee and his unforgettable style in 2016, creating the Netflix special “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” which he co-wrote and starred in. The actor officially retired the character after the movie’s release, however, a gray suit, a red bow tie and a pair of white leather loafers will forever remind his fans of Pee-wee’s energetic and charismatic persona.

“Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” 2016. Netflix

