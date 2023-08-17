Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Takes Inspo From Streetwear in High-Top Converse Sneakers While in NYC

Pax Jolie-Pitt was photographed alongside his mother, Angelina Jolie, yesterday in New York.

On the footwear front, the son of Jolie with Brad Pitt laced up a classic pair of high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. The style was composed of durable white canvas uppers, a staple for many Converse silhouettes, and included rubber white capped toes, silver eyelets, white lace-up closures and thick non-slip rubber soles in white with red and blue striping.

Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie were spotted running errands on Aug. 16, 2023, in New York. GC Images

Additionally, the high-tops included All Star branding embossed on the sides in red and blue. The sneakers gave Pax’s ensemble a casual all-American touch.

A closer look at Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt’s shoes. GC Images

In general, Converse sneakers are associated with skater culture. As the brand has progressed, however, its footwear has become more accessible to all consumers, given that its line of shoes has expanded. From slip-on to leather and suede styles, Converse has taken its shoe game to the next level, offering audiences a wide range of diverse styles in many sizes for affordable prices.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic high-top sneakers. Converse

On the wardrobe front, Pax donned a cream-colored crew neck sweater in a slightly oversized style featuring long sleeves and graphics worn with equally baggy black trousers. The 19-year-old gave his outfit flare with a myriad of accessories including a chunky black crossbody bag in a nylon style with a shiny silver chain pendant necklace, a black and white baseball cap and shady sunglasses.

Pax’s look leaned very streetwear-centric thanks in part to the sporty touches, Converse high-tops and emphasis on accessories. The look is supremely youthful and fun.

Similarly stylish, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

