Nike's G.T. Hustle 2 Basketball Sneaker Replaces the G.T. Run
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Takes Inspo From Streetwear in High-Top Converse Sneakers While in NYC

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Converse, high-top, canvas.
© 1999 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310.828.34451999 SAG AWARDS (Arrival)Angelina Jolie3/7/1999.JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR122027_30799.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
© 2000 Ramey Photo Agency (310) 828-3445 Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton arrive 6/5/00 the Los Angeles premiere of "Gone In 60 Seconds."060500jr (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130292_605008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2001 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445The 73rd Annual Academy AwardsIn this photo: ANGELINA JOLIE32501PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130275_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDSBILLY BOB THORNTON AND WIFE, ANGELINA JOLIE012002PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR139376_2.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pax Jolie-Pitt was photographed alongside his mother, Angelina Jolie, yesterday in New York.

On the footwear front, the son of Jolie with Brad Pitt laced up a classic pair of high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. The style was composed of durable white canvas uppers, a staple for many Converse silhouettes, and included rubber white capped toes, silver eyelets, white lace-up closures and thick non-slip rubber soles in white with red and blue striping.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Converse, high-top, canvas.
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie were spotted running errands on Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.

Additionally, the high-tops included All Star branding embossed on the sides in red and blue. The sneakers gave Pax’s ensemble a casual all-American touch.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Converse, high-top, canvas.
A closer look at Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt’s shoes.GC Images

In general, Converse sneakers are associated with skater culture. As the brand has progressed, however, its footwear has become more accessible to all consumers, given that its line of shoes has expanded. From slip-on to leather and suede styles, Converse has taken its shoe game to the next level, offering audiences a wide range of diverse styles in many sizes for affordable prices.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic high-top sneakers.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic high-top sneakers.

On the wardrobe front, Pax donned a cream-colored crew neck sweater in a slightly oversized style featuring long sleeves and graphics worn with equally baggy black trousers. The 19-year-old gave his outfit flare with a myriad of accessories including a chunky black crossbody bag in a nylon style with a shiny silver chain pendant necklace, a black and white baseball cap and shady sunglasses.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Converse, high-top, canvas.
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie were spotted running errands on Aug. 16, 2023, in New York.GC Images

Pax’s look leaned very streetwear-centric thanks in part to the sporty touches, Converse high-tops and emphasis on accessories. The look is supremely youthful and fun.

Similarly stylish, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Does Streetwear in Converse Sneakers
ad