Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Commands Attention in Metallic Alex Perry Dress & Sparkling Sandals at ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere

Brittany Mahomes made a dazzling appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback” alongside her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany was clad in a silver off-the-shoulder dress from Alex Perry, featuring a textural ruched appearance with long sleeves and a fitted bodice and skirt. The statement-making dress is akin to the fluid look of liquid metal.

Patrick Mahomes (R) and his wife Brittany Mahomes at “Quarterback” premiere. FilmMagic

Amping up the shine, the soccer player stacked on coordinating silver jewelry that gave Brittany’s outfit a cohesive appearance. Additionally, the athlete’s long blond hair was worn in a severe side part and styled in slightly dampened waves that framed her features.

As for footwear, Brittany slipped into silver sandal heels dotted with rows upon rows of glimmering crystals. The heeled sandals were comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes with thick bedazzled straps that wrapped around Brittany’s ankles and overtop her toes, securing the shoes in place.

A closer look at Brittany Mahomes’ shoes. AFP via Getty Images

The strappy style was also fitted with thin mirrored 2 to 3-inch stilettos that lifted the public figure to new heights. The footwear played off of the existing color scheme of Brittany’s ensemble while offering her feet a lustrous look.

Brittany Mahomes at the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback” at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, on July 11, 2023. FilmMagic

Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback” gives audiences a look into the lives of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL while detailing their every injury, loss and win during the 2022 season. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 12.

