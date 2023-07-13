Pat McAfee’s Wife Samantha Slips on Knotted Silk Sandals With Shiny Silk Dress at ESPYs 2023

Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha, took neutral tones to monochrome levels at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Pat wore a dark black suit with a crewneck T-shirt, cinched by a wide belt with a massive gleaming buckle. Samantha, meanwhile, shimmered in a sleeveless ivory silk dress with a pleated slit skirt and cup-stitched bodice.

(L-R): Samantha McAfee and Pat McAfee attend the 2023 ESPYs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 12, 2023. Christopher Polk for Variety

On the accessories front, both McAfees kept their accents minimal. Samantha only carried a black leather Gucci Marmont clutch, while Pat paired his suit with two thin necklaces and round sunglasses.

Where shoes were concerned, both halves of the couple matched their outfits to their respective footwear for a streamlined appearance. Samantha’s shoes of choice featured ivory silk sandals with knotted toe straps, set atop thin squared soles. The low-heeled pair exactly coordinated with her dress’ texture and color for a tonal, monochrome base.

A closer look at Samantha and Pat McAfee’s shoes. Christopher Polk for Variety

Pat, meanwhile, finished his all-black outfit with equally dark loafers — though the Christian Louboutin set brought his attire a dash of wild flair. The sports analyst’s $995 Penny No Back style featured rounded soles with black leather penny-strapped uppers, as well as short heels. Alligator-embossed counters — which also allowed his shoe to bend and transform into a slip-on mule — completed the pair with a sharp edge.

Christian Louboutin’s “Penny No Back” loafers. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.